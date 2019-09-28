Nation Politics 28 Sep 2019 Siddharamaiah's ...
Nation, Politics

Siddharamaiah's stubborn attitude, inside plotting cause Cong downfall: K'taka BJP

ANI
Published Sep 28, 2019, 8:27 pm IST
Updated Sep 28, 2019, 8:27 pm IST
The government has decided to award one Grama Panchayath in the 176 Talukas of Karnataka on October 2.
Cong leaders KH Muniyappa himself blamed K Ramappa Ramesh Kumar for his defeat," KS Eshwarappa said while addressing media here. (Photo: File)
 Cong leaders KH Muniyappa himself blamed K Ramappa Ramesh Kumar for his defeat," KS Eshwarappa said while addressing media here. (Photo: File)

Shivamogga: Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa on Saturday said that former chief minister Siddharamaiah lost the elections due to his stubborn attitude and inside party politics.

"I don't want to throw stones at defeated leader Siddaramaiah, but his stubborn attitude and inside plotting in the party is the cause of the downfall of Congress. Congress leaders KH Muniyappa himself blamed K Ramappa Ramesh Kumar for his defeat," he said while addressing media here.

 

Commenting on the BS Yeddyurappa led government's performance Eshwarappa said that to boost good governance in the state, the government has decided to award one Grama Panchayath in the 176 Talukas of Karnataka on October 2.

"The award will be given only if the gram panchayat had fulfilled 300 norms including the eradication of open defecation," he said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: ks eshwarappa, siddharamaiah, bs yeddyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

'The Chinese side is well aware of India’s position that Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India, and that the recent developments are entirely a matter internal to us,' Raveesh Kumar said. (Photo: File | AP)

Matter is entirely internal: India on China’s reference to J&K at UNGA

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at 8 PM. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi returns from US trip, thousands gather to welcome

Supreme Court of India (Photo: Asian Age)

SC sets up special benches to deal with cases of death penalty, tax matters

'His valour and courage and the great sacrifice made by him for the country's freedom will continue to inspire every Indian for all times. The nation is ever grateful to the iconic nationalist,' Naidu said. (Photo: File)

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

'His valour and courage and the great sacrifice made by him for the country's freedom will continue to inspire every Indian for all times. The nation is ever grateful to the iconic nationalist,' Naidu said. (Photo: File)
 

Maruti Swift vs Grand i10 Nios vs Ford Figo vs Ford Freestyle: Space comparison

Let’s take a look at the exterior dimensions of these hatchbacks first:
 

Imran's another goof up: calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

In April, during a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Khan made a gaffe and said Germany and Japan shared a border, becoming a target for trolls. (Photo: File)
 

Calf's head served as French politician dies

Tete de veau or calf's head is a classic regional French dish. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sony-Marvel feud ends as they reunite to produce third Spider-Man film; read details

Tom Holland.
 

Maruti S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: In pics

The Kwid is currently priced between Rs 3.97 lakh and Rs 5.63 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Delhi HC to hear bail plea of DK Shivakumar on Sept 30

The trial court, while rejecting the regular bail plea of Shivakumar, had observed that the accused is not entitled to bail at this stage of the investigation. (Photo: File)

BJP President has come from jungle, can't see development in Bengal : TMC

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: File)

Rajasthan man held for raping his 11-year-old daughter

The victim filed a complaint against her father on Friday following which he was arrested. (Photo: Representational)

Ajit Pawar meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

The resignation was accepted by Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: JP Nadda attends event organised to offer 'tarpan' to deceased party workers

A total of 80 families marked their presence at the holy event. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham