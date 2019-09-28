Nation Politics 28 Sep 2019 PM Modi returns from ...
Nation, Politics

PM Modi returns from US trip, thousands gather to welcome

ANI
Published Sep 28, 2019, 8:39 pm IST
Updated Sep 28, 2019, 8:49 pm IST
Holding national flags in their hands, people chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and said Modi brought glory to the country.
The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at 8 PM. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: People turned up in large numbers outside Palam Technical Airport to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is returning after a week-long visit US visit.

People, some of them who came wearing colourful clothes raised slogans "Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi' as they danced to beats of drums at the cultural program organised by the BJP Delhi unit at the Palam airport. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari was also present in the event.

 

"We are here to receive to Modi ji. We are very excited to see him," Surya Kumar, a BJP worker told ANI.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at 8 PM.

However, some commuters faced inconvenience as the programme led to a massive traffic snarl on Delhi-Gurgaon road.

Delhi Police has put into place elaborate security arrangements for the Prime Minister's return.

"Nine companies of para-military forces have been deployed in the national capital. Anti-terror measures have also been taken. The security arrangements will be in order in coordination with all agencies. Snipers will be deployed on rooftops," MS Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Delhi said.

Modi on Friday emplaned for New Delhi from New York, after delivering a speech at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

 

...
Tags: narendra modi, palam technical airport, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


