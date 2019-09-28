I accept taking donations from Mathew Samuel: TMC MP on Narada Sting case

In the sting video, a number of TMC leaders, including MPs and ministers, were allegedly seen taking money on camera. (Photo: ANI)

North 24 Parganas: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Saturday said that she accepts taking "donations" from journalist Mathew Samuel who had broadcast a sting on his Narada news portal in 2016.

"I accept that I had taken donations from Mathew Samuel, I have receipts too. All political parties accept donations to fight elections. I have taken money as a donation for election and have declared it to Election Commission and to the CBI," said Dastigar, who is a TMC MP from Barasat.

On Thursday, the CBI had made the first arrest in the Narada sting case and arrested IPS officer SMH Mirza, who is under suspension.

He was sent to five-day CBI custody by a special court.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Subhendu Adhikary, former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee and whistleblower Mathew Samuel were earlier summoned by the CBI in connection with the case.

On August 29, the agency had questioned BJP leader Mukul Roy and Trinamool Congress lawmaker K D Singh and confronted them with Samuel.

The tapes came to the fore before the commencement of the state Assembly elections.

