Nation Current Affairs 28 Sep 2019 Why did Modi invoke ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Why did Modi invoke ancient Tamil poet to stress India's unity in diversity?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Sep 28, 2019, 11:57 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2019, 11:57 am IST
This is not for the first that an Indian leader has echoed these words on an International forum.
Prime Minister spoke in Tamil and glorified the Dravidian language and culture at the UNGA. (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister spoke in Tamil and glorified the Dravidian language and culture at the UNGA. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked the nearly three-millenia old Tamil poet and philosopher Kaniyan Poongundranar in his United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) speech on Friday to highlight the essence of Indian unity in diversity and emphasise the feeling of kinship among all people in the world.

"3000 years ago, a great poet of India, Kaniyan Pungundranar, wrote in Tamil, the most ancient language of the world -- Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelirwhich which meant, ‘We belong to all places, and to everyone'. This sense of belonging beyond borders is unique to India," PM Modi said at the 69th session of the UNGA.

 

Why he invoked the Tamil poet?

Prime Minister spoke in Tamil and glorified the Dravidian language and culture at the UNGA. His comment holds significance in the light of the row that jolted the country in the wake of politics over Hindi language imposition.

Who is Kaniyan Poongundranar?

Kaniyan Poongunranar, also known as Poongundranar or Pungundranar, was a famous Tamil philospher from the Sangam era -- the period of ancient Tamil Nadu and Kerala spanning from 3rd century to 4th century BC.

He was born and brought up in Mahibalanpatti village in Tamil Nadu.

His name Kaniyan implies he was an astronomer as it means to calculate or to compute.

He composed two poems in Puṟanāṉūṟu and Natrinai. His famous Tamil quote, "Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir" that was quoted by PM are inscribed at the UN headquarters, as per The Hindu.

Modi not the first leader:

This is not for the first that an Indian leader has echoed these words on an International forum.

While addressing the United Nations in 1980, former prime minister Indira Gandhi quoted these memorable lines of Kaniyan Poonggundranaar to give a sense of pride to the Tamil people all over the world.

Former president Abdul Kalam popularised the idea of ‘yaadhum oore yaavarum kelir’ in his speech at European Union in April 2007.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: unga, narendra modi, kaniyan poonggundranaar
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

After the court finished recording testimony of a doctor, Peter went to the witness box to speak to Judge JC Jadgale and made the request to him. (Photo: File)

‘Want to speak to my children before I die,’ says Peter Mukerjea

An exchange of fire took place between Army and two suspicious individuals who tried to stop a civilian vehicle in Batote on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

2 miltants open fire on Army personnel on highway in Jammu

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday extended her birthday greetings to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata greets Hasina on birthday, hopes for strong Indo-Bangla ties

Police have filed a case and are investigating. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi woman judge targeted by robbers on way home



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Imran's another goof up: calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

In April, during a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Khan made a gaffe and said Germany and Japan shared a border, becoming a target for trolls. (Photo: File)
 

Calf's head served as French politician dies

Tete de veau or calf's head is a classic regional French dish. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sony-Marvel feud ends as they reunite to produce third Spider-Man film; read details

Tom Holland.
 

Maruti S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: In pics

The Kwid is currently priced between Rs 3.97 lakh and Rs 5.63 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
 

2020 Apple iPhone 12 trailer leaked; the future is curved

A curved design seen on the 2020 iPhone 12.
 

Krishna Shroff's hot romantic pics with beau Eban Hyams go viral; check out

Krishna Shroff with boyfriend Eban Hyams. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Want to speak to my children before I die,’ says Peter Mukerjea

After the court finished recording testimony of a doctor, Peter went to the witness box to speak to Judge JC Jadgale and made the request to him. (Photo: File)

2 miltants open fire on Army personnel on highway in Jammu

An exchange of fire took place between Army and two suspicious individuals who tried to stop a civilian vehicle in Batote on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi woman judge targeted by robbers on way home

Police have filed a case and are investigating. (Photo: PTI)

Pak PM going door-to-door around world, creating content for cartoonists: Rajnath

On the submarine's commissioning, Rajnath said, 'It is a matter of immense pride that India is one of the few countries which can build its own submarines.' (Photo: ANI)

Sushma Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri fulfils her mother’s last promise

In a tweet, Swaraj’s husband said that their daughter Bansuri Swaraj visited Salve and presented him with Re 1 coin. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham