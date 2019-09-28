World America 28 Sep 2019 China calls Kashmir ...
World, America

China calls Kashmir 'dispute from past'; raises issue at UN

PTI
Published Sep 28, 2019, 3:18 pm IST
Updated Sep 28, 2019, 3:27 pm IST
China, a close ally of Pakistan, also stressed that no actions should be taken that would unilaterally change the "status quo".
'The Kashmir issue, a dispute left from the past, should be peacefully and properly addressed in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement,' State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi said in his address to the UN General Assembly on Friday. (Photo: File)
United Nations: Raising the Kashmir issue at the UN, China has told the General Assembly that the "dispute" should be peacefully and properly addressed in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and the bilateral agreement.

China, a close ally of Pakistan, also stressed that no actions should be taken that would unilaterally change the "status quo".

 

"The Kashmir issue, a dispute left from the past, should be peacefully and properly addressed in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement," State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi said in his address to the UN General Assembly on Friday.

"No actions that would unilaterally change the status quo should be taken. As a neighbour of both India and Pakistan, China hopes to see the dispute effectively managed and stability restored to the relationship between the two sides," Wang said.

India ended Jammu and Kashmir's special status by abrogating Article 370 of its Constitution on August 5.

India's decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian ambassador.

Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue after India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, but New Delhi has asserted the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter". India has also said that there is no scope for any third party mediation on the Kashmir issue.

 

...
Tags: kashmir, china, united nations, article 370
Location: United States, New York, New York


