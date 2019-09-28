Nation Current Affairs 28 Sep 2019 Matter is entirely i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Matter is entirely internal: India on China’s reference to J&K at UNGA

PTI
Published Sep 28, 2019, 8:52 pm IST
Updated Sep 28, 2019, 8:52 pm IST
China, a close ally of Pakistan, had stressed that no actions should be taken that would unilaterally change the 'status quo.'
'The Chinese side is well aware of India’s position that Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India, and that the recent developments are entirely a matter internal to us,' Raveesh Kumar said. (Photo: File | AP)
 'The Chinese side is well aware of India’s position that Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India, and that the recent developments are entirely a matter internal to us,' Raveesh Kumar said. (Photo: File | AP)

New Delhi: India on Saturday took strong note of reference made by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang to Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh in his address at the UN General Assembly.

Raising the Kashmir issue at the UN, China has told the General Assembly that the “dispute” should be peacefully and properly addressed in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and the bilateral agreement.

 

China, a close ally of Pakistan, also stressed that no actions should be taken that would unilaterally change the “status quo.”

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India, and that the recent developments relating to the region were “entirely a matter internal” to the country.

“The Chinese side is well aware of India’s position that Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India, and that the recent developments are entirely a matter internal to us,” he said.

Kumar said India expects other countries to respect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“We expect that other countries will respect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and desist from efforts to change the status quo through the illegal so-called China Pakistan Economic Corridor in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,” he said.

Last month, India withdrew special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the state into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, which will come into being on October 31.

“The Kashmir issue, a dispute left from the past, should be peacefully and properly addressed in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement,” State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi said in his address to the UN General Assembly on Friday.

“No actions that would unilaterally change the status quo should be taken. As a neighbour of both India and Pakistan, China hopes to see the dispute effectively managed and stability restored to the relationship between the two sides,” Wang said.

Read | China calls Kashmir 'dispute from past'; raises issue at UN

India’s last month decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian ambassador.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: article 370, unga, india, pakistan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

In the sting video, a number of TMC leaders, including MPs and ministers, were allegedly seen taking money on camera. (Photo: ANI)

I accept taking donations from Mathew Samuel: Kakoli Ghosh on Narada Sting case

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at 8 PM. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi returns from US trip, thousands gather to welcome

Supreme Court of India (Photo: Asian Age)

SC sets up special benches to deal with cases of death penalty, tax matters

Cong leaders KH Muniyappa himself blamed K Ramappa Ramesh Kumar for his defeat,

Siddharamaiah's stubborn attitude, inside plotting cause Cong downfall: K'taka BJP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

'His valour and courage and the great sacrifice made by him for the country's freedom will continue to inspire every Indian for all times. The nation is ever grateful to the iconic nationalist,' Naidu said. (Photo: File)
 

Maruti Swift vs Grand i10 Nios vs Ford Figo vs Ford Freestyle: Space comparison

Let’s take a look at the exterior dimensions of these hatchbacks first:
 

Imran's another goof up: calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

In April, during a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Khan made a gaffe and said Germany and Japan shared a border, becoming a target for trolls. (Photo: File)
 

Calf's head served as French politician dies

Tete de veau or calf's head is a classic regional French dish. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sony-Marvel feud ends as they reunite to produce third Spider-Man film; read details

Tom Holland.
 

Maruti S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: In pics

The Kwid is currently priced between Rs 3.97 lakh and Rs 5.63 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

'His valour and courage and the great sacrifice made by him for the country's freedom will continue to inspire every Indian for all times. The nation is ever grateful to the iconic nationalist,' Naidu said. (Photo: File)

'Roadside speech': Subramanian Swamy to Imran Khan's UNGA address

Swamy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech at the UNGA, spoke very well and spoke on various relevant issues. (Photo: File)

Nitish Kumar calls meeting on disaster management as rains lash Bihar

CM Nitish Kumar on Saturday called out for a disaster management meeting after several parts of Bihar received heavy rainfall. (Photo: File | ANI)

Farmers in Kashmir expecting higher produce of paddy

Nissar Ahmad, a farmer, said that the harvest has turned out to be better than last year. (Photo: ANI)

Chinmayanand case: Cong to hold 'padyatra' demanding justice for rape victim

Chinmayanand had, in turn, filed an extortion case against her and three others. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham