News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday denied rumours of dissatisfaction amidst his ministers over the allocation of portfolios in his newly formed Cabinet.

Read: No difference of opinion at all: K'taka CM on portfolio allocation

ISRO unveils pictures from orbit: Chandrayaan-2, which is currently orbiting the Moon, has captured some more images of the lunar surface showing several craters, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Monday.

Read: Chandrayaaan 2: ISRO releases new photos of moon craters

PM Modi's visit to Arun Jaitley's residence: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the residence of late Arun Jaitley to pay tribute to the former Finance Minister and meet his family.

Read: PM Modi meets Arun Jaitley’s family to offer condolence

Twitter vs Pakistan President: Pakistan President Arif Alvi has received a notice from Twitter over his posts on Jammu and Kashmir, a media report claimed.

Read: Pak President Arif Alvi gets notice from Twitter over post on Kashmir: report

Jairam Ramesh's take on CBI row: After the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the transfer of Rs 1,76,051 crore to Centre, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said that the central government now "usurps a huge windfall" from RBI.

Read: Modi govt usurping huge windfall from RBI: Jairam Ramesh

Karnataka crisis: As the B S Yediyurappa government in Karnataka completed one month in office on Monday, Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah claimed it may last one year at the most.

Read: 'Polls may come anytime': Siddaramaiah says Yeddy govt won't last long

Amazon wildfire: Brazil on Monday rejected aid from G7 countries to fight wildfires in the Amazon, with a top official telling French President Emmanuel Macron to take care of "his home and his colonies."

Read: 'Use resources to reforest Europe': Brazil rejects G7 aid for Amazon fire

Rahul Gandhi pens letter: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written letters to Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Harsh Vardhan and Nitin Gadkari seeking help to rehabilitate flood-hit Wayanad

Read: Rahul Gandhi pens letter to Union ministers, seeks help for flood-hit Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi on RBI move: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the government over the record cash transfer by the RBI, saying the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister are "clueless" about solving the "self created economic disaster" and accused them of "stealing money" from the Bank.

Read: 'PM, FM clueless on how to solve economic disaster,' says Rahul Gandhi

Andhra Pradesh to have 4 capitals?: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat during his visit to Delhi. During the meeting, Reddy explained his plans to assign four new capitals for the state.

Read: Andhra to have 4 capitals? Jagan Reddy explains plans to Amit Shah

Global trade war: Brushing off concerns about global economic instability, President Donald Trump on Monday defended the way he is trying to squeeze a trade deal out of China, saying it’s what worked for him in business.

Read: Donald Trump on US-China trade: ‘Sorry, it’s the way I negotiate’

G7 Summit's photo goes viral: A photograph from G7 summit in France that shows Melania Trump greeting Justin Trudeau has created waves across the globe.

Read: Photo of Melania Trump, Justin Trudeau at G7 goes viral, here are netizen's reactions

Tharoor under questioning: The Kerala Congress will seek an explanation from party MP Shashi Tharoor on his statement praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi following which the future course of action will be decided.

Read: Kerala Congress to seek explanation from Shashi Tharoor on praising Modi

Pak considering closing airspace: Federal Minister for Science and Technology in Pakistan tweeted on Tuesday that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is considering complete closure of Pakistani airspace to India.

Read: Pak PM Imran Khan considering complete closure of airspace to India

FM addressed media over RBI excess funds given to government: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday gave another press conference, addressing the the looming questions of the slowing economy and business in the country and most recently, RBI's recent decision to pump in Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government.

Read: Want entrepreneurs to carry on business without a worry: FM

Shatrughan Sinha praises PM again: Shatrughan Sinha, an actor turned politician, formerly with the BJP and now with the Congress, has for the second time in a month, praised PM Modi on Twitter. That is more than he has done for years, even when he was in the BJP.

Read: ‘Tera Jadoo Chal Gaya’: Shatrughan Sinha lauds PM Modi after Trump meet at G7

Petition to quash cases against Hafiz Saeed addressed by Lahore court: Lahore High Court has issued notices to Counter Terrorism Department over a petition seeking to quash cases against Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed and others. Jamaat-ud-Dawa is a front organisation for the infamous Lashkar-e-Taiba - who was responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Read: Lahore court issues notice on plea to quash charges against Hafiz Saeed

Shah alloted Atal Bihari Vajpayee's home: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday moved into the residence of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 6A, Krishna Menon Marg in the national capital.

Read: Amit Shah shifts to late PM Vajpayee's Krishna Menon Marg bungalow

Priyanka on privatisation of MCF: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the Centre for the privatisation of Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Raebareli and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of implementing the 'Company Raj' to handover factories, public sector undertakings (PSUs) and country's money to some powerful people.

Read: 'Company Raj': Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP for privatisation of MCF in Raebareli

Rahul Gandhi visits Wayanad: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asserted that he is incessantly pressurising both the Central and Kerala government to extend compensation to those affected by the floods in his constituency. Gandhi, met the flood-affected people at a relief camp at Hill Face School Auditorium in Makkiyad.

Read: Extend compensation to flood victims in Wayanad: Rahul to Centre, Kerala govt