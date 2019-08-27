World Asia 27 Aug 2019 Pak President Arif A ...
World, Asia

Pak President Arif Alvi gets notice from Twitter over post on Kashmir: report

PTI
Published Aug 27, 2019, 12:57 pm IST
Updated Aug 27, 2019, 12:57 pm IST
The centre this month ended special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two UT, evoking strong reaction from Pakistan.
Pakistan President Arif Alvi has received a notice from Twitter over his posts on Jammu and Kashmir, a media report claimed. (Photo: File)
 Pakistan President Arif Alvi has received a notice from Twitter over his posts on Jammu and Kashmir, a media report claimed. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan President Arif Alvi has received a notice from Twitter over his posts on Jammu and Kashmir, a media report claimed.

Pakistan's Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari posted the screenshot of a mail received by President Alvi and said the notice was "in bad taste and simply ridiculous."

 

On Monday, President Alvi tweeted a video showing an alleged protest rally over the Kashmir issue.

On Sunday, Minister for Communication Murad Saeed said he had also received a notice from the micro-blogging site that one of his tweets had violated Indian laws.

Director General (DG) Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor last week said the authorities had taken up with Twitter and Facebook the alleged suspension of Pakistani social media accounts.

"Pakistan authorities have taken up the case with Twitter and Facebook against suspending Pakistani accounts for posting in support of Kashmir. Indian staff at their regional headquarters is the reason," he said in a tweet.

The centre this month ended special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories, evoking strong reaction from Pakistan.

India has categorically told the international community that Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter.

...
Tags: pakistan, twitter, arif alvi, president, jammu and kashmir
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad


Latest From World

Rouhani's statement came a day after US President Donald Trump said he was open to meeting. (Photo: File)

Iran’s Rouhani tells US to take ‘first step’ by lifting sanctions

Indian High Commissioner to Madagascar Abhay Kumar and city's Mayor Lalao Ravalomanana jointly unveils commemorative plaque of Mahatma Gandhi Road on Monday. (Photo: ANI)

Indian envoy to Madagascar unveils commemorative plaque of Mahatma Gandhi road

KFC’s foray into plant-based meat follows Burger King’s debut earlier this year of the Impossible Whopper, a meatless version of its signature beef hamburger developed with Impossible Foods. (Photo: Representational Image)

KFC to test meatless chicken at Georgia restaurant

US President Donald Trump supports Russia's readmission into the group, and put forth a proposal for the same during this year's G7 summit held in the French city of Biarritz. (Photo: ANI)

G7 leaders fail to reach consensus on Russia's reinstatement into format



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Odisha man orders grocery items, finds 5.5-feet Cobra inside box

A Cobra snake that was found inside a parcel sent through courier service was rescued by the forest department in Odisha's Mayurbhanj on Monday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI videoscreengrab)
 

Last date to file GST annual returns extended till 30 November

Earlier, GST taxpayers were to file required returns by August 31.
 

Why the CIA doesn’t spy on the UAE

The CIA, the NSA and the White House declined to comment on US espionage practices in the UAE. (Photo: AP)
 

Did Salman Khan just hint about his upcoming Eid 2020 film?

Salman Khan.
 

Helping reduce Indo-Pak tension 1 of 5 takeaways from G7: White House

President Donald Trump returned home from the Group of Seven Summit held in the French city of Biarritz from August 24 to 26. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Amy Jackson discloses gender of her unborn child; find out who

Amy Jackson. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Protestors possessed weapons, assaulted officers: Hong Kong police defends on firing

The officers involved are from the Emergency Unit of New Territories South and were deployed to contain extremely violent protesters who had vandalised shops and entertainment venues in Yi Pei Square in Tsuen Wan at about 8 pm (local time). (Photo: ANI)

Indonesia picks Borneo Island for new capital

Indonesia President Joko Widodo.

Indonesian Prez plans to move its capital to Borneo island

Jakarta is one of the world's most densely populated cities, home to more than 10 million people and three times that number when counting those who live in surrounding towns. (Photo: AFP)

No one is above law, not even Zakir Naik: Malaysia Home Minister

Naik, who is wanted in India, was granted permanent residency in Malaysia by the previous government. (Photo: File)

Japan says didn’t compromise too much in trade talks with US

'Negotiations have been underway based on a joint statement the two countries agreed on last September,' Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said. (Photo: AP | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham