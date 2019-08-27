Nation Current Affairs 27 Aug 2019 Kerala Congress to s ...
Kerala Congress to seek explanation from Shashi Tharoor on praising Modi

Published Aug 27, 2019, 3:31 pm IST
In June, Kerala Congress had expelled A P Abdullakutty from the party, after he had put up a Facebook post lauding Modi.
'As you know, I have argued for six years now that @narendramodi should be praised whenever he says or does the right thing, which would add credibility to our criticisms whenever he errs. I welcome others in Oppn coming around to a view for which I was excoriated at the time!' Tharoor had tweeted on Sunday. (Photo: File)
Kannur: The Kerala Congress will seek an explanation from party MP Shashi Tharoor on his statement praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi following which the future course of action will be decided.

"We will seek an explanation from Shashi Tharoor for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The future course of action will be decided based on his explanation," said Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran.

 

The state leadership is upset with Tharoor after he said that Modi should be "praised whenever he says or does the right thing". He also endorsed the statements of senior partymen Jairam Ramesh and Abhishek Manu Singhvi where they said that "demonising" the Prime Minister is "wrong".

"As you know, I have argued for six years now that @narendramodi should be praised whenever he says or does the right thing, which would add credibility to our criticisms whenever he errs. I welcome others in Oppn coming around to a view for which I was excoriated at the time!" Tharoor had tweeted on Sunday.

In June, Kerala Congress had expelled A P Abdullakutty from the party, after he had put up a Facebook post lauding Modi. He subsequently joined BJP.

