'PM, FM clueless on how to solve economic disaster,' says Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published Aug 27, 2019, 11:33 am IST
Updated Aug 27, 2019, 11:43 am IST
Rahul Gandhi said that the move was akin to stealing a band-aid from the dispensary and sticking it on a gunshot wound.
Gandhi's reaction came after the RBI allowed the government to take Rs 1.76 lakh crore from its reserves to provide a fresh impetus to the economy. (Photo: File)
 Gandhi's reaction came after the RBI allowed the government to take Rs 1.76 lakh crore from its reserves to provide a fresh impetus to the economy. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the government over the record cash transfer by the RBI, saying the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister are "clueless" about solving the "self created economic disaster" and accused them of "stealing money" from the Bank.

He also said that the move was akin to stealing a band-aid from the dispensary and sticking it on a gunshot wound. Gandhi's reaction came after the RBI allowed the government to take Rs 1.76 lakh crore from its reserves to provide a fresh impetus to the economy.

 

"PM and FM are clueless about how to solve their self created economic disaster," he charged on Twitter. "Stealing from RBI won't work - it's like stealing a Band-Aid from the dispensary and sticking it on a gunshot wound," he said, using the hashtag "#RBILooted".

In a separate tweet, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wondered whether the move was "fiscal prudence or fiscal hara-kiri".

He also wondered if it was coincidence that the Rs 1.76 lakh crore borrowed by the RBI matches with the "missing amount" in the budget calculations. "Is it a sheer coincidence that the Rs 1.76 Lakh Crore borrowed by RBI matches with the 'Missing' amount in the Budget Calculations," he asked.

"Is this fiscal prudence or fiscal hara-kiri? Will this Rs 1.76 Lakh Crore be used to save BJP's crony friends,"he also asked. The Congress leader attached a media report on "the mystery of the 'missing' Rs 1.7 Lakh Crore in India's budget". His party colleague and spokesperson Sanjay Jha said in a tweet, "Robbed Bank of India: RBI."

