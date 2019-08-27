Nation Politics 27 Aug 2019 No difference of opi ...
Nation, Politics

No difference of opinion at all: K'taka CM on portfolio allocation

ANI
Published Aug 27, 2019, 1:34 pm IST
Updated Aug 27, 2019, 2:15 pm IST
Earlier, BJP leader had said there was no dissent in the party over the allocation of portfolios in the Cabinet.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday denied rumours of dissatisfaction amidst his ministers over the allocation of portfolios in his newly formed Cabinet. (Photo: File)
  Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday denied rumours of dissatisfaction amidst his ministers over the allocation of portfolios in his newly formed Cabinet. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday denied rumours of dissatisfaction amidst his ministers over the allocation of portfolios in his newly formed Cabinet.

"There is no difference of opinion at all," Yediyurappa told ANI here after attending the ceremony in which he felicitated the new Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel.

 

The Karnataka Chief Minister praised Kateel by calling him a "hardworking" leader under whom BJP will keep growing and said the party machinery was eager to work with him in the coming days.

"He is a hard worker, he has become a member of Lok Sabha for the third time. The entire organisation is with him, we are going to win a minimum of 150 seats in the next Assembly elections under his leadership. We already have 26 MPs," Yediyurappa said.

Some reports in the media had surfaced, suggesting some party leaders were unhappy with Yediyurappa's allocation of portfolios in his Cabinet.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Basavaraj Ingin had said that there was no dissent in the party over the allocation of portfolios in the Yediyurappa Cabinet.

Read | K'taka leaders dissatisfied, rebellion within BJP after portfolio allocation

"The Cabinet under the leadership of Yediyurappa has been crafted brilliantly. Any political party has to have forethought of building a party along with the development of the state, there is no dissent," Ingin said.

...
Tags: karnataka, bjp, cabinet, yediyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

It may be noted that Congress failed to open its account in Delhi in the general elections. (Photo: File)

Meeting on next Delhi Cong president to be held today

Kiran left for Jammu with the idols on Monday and is expected to reach by Wednesday.

J&K: Lord Ganesha heads to Line of Control this Ganesha Chaturthi

The court issued summons based on a complaint filed by the toddler's mother Renu Tyagi, who had alleged that her child died due to the negligence of the doctors. (Photo: Representational)

5 doctors summoned by Delhi court for negligence

The joint operation was carried out by a team consisting of jawans of the 53rd Battalion of CRPF, Indian Army and a team of personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir police. (Photo: Representational)

J&K: Two terrorists arrested in Baramulla in joint operation, says CRPF



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

J&K: Lord Ganesha heads to Line of Control this Ganesha Chaturthi

Kiran left for Jammu with the idols on Monday and is expected to reach by Wednesday.
 

Photo of Melania Trump, Justin Trudeau at G7 goes viral, here are netizen's reactions

Melania Trump's husband, US President Donald Trump, stands by her with downcast eyes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

KFC to test meatless chicken at Georgia restaurant

KFC’s foray into plant-based meat follows Burger King’s debut earlier this year of the Impossible Whopper, a meatless version of its signature beef hamburger developed with Impossible Foods. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Two much? Relcutant to hurt any of his girlfriends, Indonesian man marries both

In the viral video, the groom can be seen fumbling with his vows and gets it right the second time around. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Watch: Odisha man orders grocery items, finds 5.5-feet Cobra inside box

A Cobra snake that was found inside a parcel sent through courier service was rescued by the forest department in Odisha's Mayurbhanj on Monday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI videoscreengrab)
 

Last date to file GST annual returns extended till 30 November

Earlier, GST taxpayers were to file required returns by August 31.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Meeting on next Delhi Cong president to be held today

It may be noted that Congress failed to open its account in Delhi in the general elections. (Photo: File)

Abrogation of Article 370 not political issue, but national: VP Naidu

Quoting Jawaharlal Nehru's speech of November 1963, the Vice-President noted that Article 370 was only 'temporary and transitory'. (Photo: PTI/File)

Minority Affairs Ministry team to meet Guv, people in Srinagar: Naqvi

The Union Minister added that with the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were eager to include Kashmir and the rest of the region in the mainstream of India's development process. (Photo: ANI)

K'taka: Cong leader Ivan D'Souza expresses anger over appointment of 3 deputy CMs

‘I believe that this decision is not taken by CM but by RSS. Direction of distributing portfolios have come from Nagpur,’ he said. (Photo: ANI)

B S Yediyurappa felicitates newly appointed K'taka BJP chief Nalin Kateel

A building contractor by profession, Kateel has been an RSS worker since the age of 18 and started his political career in the BJP in 2004. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham