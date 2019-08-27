K'taka leaders dissatified, rebellion within BJP after portfolio allocation

The B S Yediyurappa-led government has appointed three deputy chief ministers among the 17 ministers inducted. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Hours after the portfolio allocation of Cabinet ministers in Karnataka, signs of rebellion within the BJP emerged, with Vokkaliga leader and Chikmagalur MLA CT Ravi posting a series of tweets late on Monday.

The B S Yediyurappa-led government has appointed three deputy chief ministers among the 17 ministers inducted.

Leaders like KS Eshwarappa and R Ashok, who served as deputy chief ministers in earlier BJP-led governments, were not accommodated this time.

Eshwarappa has been given Rural Development and Panchayati Raj portfolio, whereas R Ashok would serve as Revenue minister.

Supporters and followers of Eshwarappa issued a warning and said side-lining the minister was an “insult”. They threatened to “hit back” at the party if Eshwarappa isn't given the deputy chief minister's post in the coming days.

The appointment of Ashwath Narayan as deputy CM over CT Ravi might not go down well with some sections of the party either.

However, in late-night tweets, Ravi said he was as much loyal to his “principle” as to the BJP.

Power and Post cannot come in between Principles & Loyalty to my Party. Whether alive or dead, I will always be part of BJP.



If I have to compromise between Power and Post at the cost of my Loyalty to BJP, that will be the last day of my life. — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) August 26, 2019

From a Booth Committee President in 1988 until now, BJP has given me numerous Posts.



Nobody in my Family was even a Gram Panchayath member. BJP made me MLA of Chikkamagaluru four times. — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) August 26, 2019

I never sought to be a Minister in the first place before anyone. Where will I seek Ministry? — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) August 26, 2019

Neither am I a Dissident nor a Rebel. My Loyalty is only for BJP. But I am a Proud Individual loyal to my Principle.



If my Pride is hurt, the Fighter in me comes to the fore. What can I do? I am a Fighter who has grown up from the Ranks with the blessings of People. — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) August 26, 2019

Meanwhile, a social media campaign has been launched demanding that Molkalmuru MLA B Sriramalu, a prominent Dalit face in the party, be made deputy chief minister. Sriramalu has been given the Health and Family Welfare portfolio.

Govind Karjole, one of the three deputy CMs, also hold charge of the coveted PWD ministry along with the Social Welfare Department.