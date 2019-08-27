World Neighbours 27 Aug 2019 Pak PM Imran Khan co ...
World, Neighbours

Pak PM Imran Khan considering complete closure of airspace to India

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 27, 2019, 8:00 pm IST
Updated Aug 27, 2019, 9:03 pm IST
A Pak minister tweeted, 'complete ban on use of Pak land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in cabinet.'
More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)
 More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Science and Technology in Pakistan tweeted on Tuesday that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is considering complete closure of Pakistani airspace to India.

 

 

 

He also mentioned in the tweet that, "a complete ban on use of Pakistan land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in cabinet meeting, legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration."

Choudhry captioned his post saying, "#Modi has started we ll finish."

The move came a day after Prime Minister Modi met US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the southwestern French city of Biarritz. The two leaders agreed that Kashmir is an internal matter of India and that New Delhi and Islamabad can resolve their issues bilaterally.

Shortly after Modi-Trump meeting, Khan in a televised address to Pakistan said that his country will go to any extent for Kashmir and asserted that Islamabad wouldn't be afraid of using its nuclear powers for Kashmir.

However, this is not the first time that Islamabad has banned New Delhi from using its airspace.

Normal flight operations of Air India (AI) resumed over the Pakistani airspace last month more than four months after the Balakot airstrikes took place on February 26.

...
Tags: pakistan, airspace, imran khan, india, article 370
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad


Latest From World

This is Jaishankar's first visit to the Russian capital after assuming office in May, during which he will also co-chair the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission - Technical and Economic Cooperation. (Photo: ANI)

Jaishankar to meet Russian counterpart in Moscow tomorrow

‘India is a young nation with a median age of 27.6 years. We will have the largest working population during 2022-2034. We have adapted global standards of skilling to strengthen the young workforce with competent skills,’ Mahendra Nath Pandey said. (Photo: ANI)

World can leverage from India's demographic dividend: Mahendra Nath Pandey

Bhutto also criticised Khan government's ineffective policies for the current state of affairs. (Photo: @BBhuttoZardari)

Watch: 'Now Pakistan can barely save PoK,' says Bilawal Bhutto

Yang is the latest in a string of foreign nationals to be arrested in China and charged with espionage or attempting to steal state secrets. (Photo: File)

Beijing confirms arrest of Australian for spying



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Caught on Camera: Burglar's vehicle stolen while he was robbing store across street

A man from Washington faced instant Karma when someone his truck while he was robbing a store across the street, said police. (Photo: Facebbok/ videoscreengrab)
 

Tejas Express fares to be 50 pc less than flights on same routes

The railways has provision for providing tickets at concessional rates to 53 categories, including senior citizens, differently-abled, patients and award winners.
 

Thai palace releases rare images of King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s royal consort

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn with royal noble consort Sineenat Bilaskalayani, also known as Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi. (Photo: AFP)
 

J&K: Lord Ganesha heads to Line of Control this Ganesha Chaturthi

Kiran left for Jammu with the idols on Monday and is expected to reach by Wednesday.
 

Photo of Melania Trump, Justin Trudeau at G7 goes viral, here are netizen's reactions

Melania Trump's husband, US President Donald Trump, stands by her with downcast eyes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

KFC to test meatless chicken at Georgia restaurant

KFC’s foray into plant-based meat follows Burger King’s debut earlier this year of the Impossible Whopper, a meatless version of its signature beef hamburger developed with Impossible Foods. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Lahore court issues notice on plea to quash charges against Hafiz Saeed

It is also well known that the Lahore High Court has, over time, been responsible for the release of terrorist Hafiz Saeed from Pakistani police authorities. (Photo: File)

Pak army chief discusses situation in Kashmir with top chinese general

China's Central Military Commission Vice-Chairman Xu Qiliang visited the Pakistan Army's General Headquarters in Rawalpindi with a high-level delegation on Monday and held a one-on-one meeting with Pakistan's Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. (Photo: File)

Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls Saudi Prince for 2nd time; discusses Kashmir

Khan spoke to the Crown Prince on Monday about the situation in the Valley after India revoked the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories. (Photo: File)

'Will talk to UN again,' bristles Imran after Trump says ‘Kashmir under control’

'Superpowers of the world have a huge responsibility, whether they support us or not Pakistan will go to every extent,' Imran Khan said. (Photo: ANI)

Pakistan PM Imran Khan to address nation on Kashmir issue today

Pakistan has been rattled by the Indian government's move to strip the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and has found itself completely isolated. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham