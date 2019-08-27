Pak PM Imran Khan considering complete closure of airspace to India

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Science and Technology in Pakistan tweeted on Tuesday that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is considering complete closure of Pakistani airspace to India.

PM is considering a complete closure of Air Space to India, a complete ban on use of Pakistan Land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in cabinet meeting,legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration... #Modi has started we ll finish! — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 27, 2019

He also mentioned in the tweet that, "a complete ban on use of Pakistan land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in cabinet meeting, legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration."

Choudhry captioned his post saying, "#Modi has started we ll finish."

The move came a day after Prime Minister Modi met US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the southwestern French city of Biarritz. The two leaders agreed that Kashmir is an internal matter of India and that New Delhi and Islamabad can resolve their issues bilaterally.

Shortly after Modi-Trump meeting, Khan in a televised address to Pakistan said that his country will go to any extent for Kashmir and asserted that Islamabad wouldn't be afraid of using its nuclear powers for Kashmir.

However, this is not the first time that Islamabad has banned New Delhi from using its airspace.

Normal flight operations of Air India (AI) resumed over the Pakistani airspace last month more than four months after the Balakot airstrikes took place on February 26.