World Neighbours 27 Aug 2019 Lahore court issues ...
World, Neighbours

Lahore court issues notice to quash charges against JuD chief Hafiz Saeed

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 27, 2019, 4:23 pm IST
Updated Aug 27, 2019, 4:26 pm IST
The court in its notices sought reply over the matter from the parties within two weeks.
It is also well known that the Lahore High Court has, over time, been responsible for the release of terrorist Hafiz Saeed from Pakistani police authorities. (Photo: File)
 It is also well known that the Lahore High Court has, over time, been responsible for the release of terrorist Hafiz Saeed from Pakistani police authorities. (Photo: File)

Islamabad:  Lahore High Court has issued notices to Counter Terrorism Department over a petition seeking to quash cases against Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed and others. Jamaat-ud-Dawa is a front organisation for the infamous Lashkar-e-Taiba - who was responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The court in its notices sought reply over the matter from the parties within two weeks.

 

Read | The world by its side, India triumphs against Hafiz Saeed; but for how long?

It is also well known that the Lahore High Court has, over time, been responsible for the release of terrorist Hafiz Saeed from Pakistani police authorities.

...
Tags: hafiz saeed, lahore high court, jamaat-ud-dawa, lashkar-e-taiba, 2008 mumbai attacks
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad


Latest From World

NASA Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS) live map show forest fires in central Africa have created a huge area of red, stretching from the south of Congo all the way down to South Africa. (Photo: NASA)

After Amazon outcry, NASA images throw light on African forest fires

A man from Washington faced instant Karma when someone his truck while he was robbing a store across the street, said police. (Photo: Facebbok/ videoscreengrab)

Caught on Camera: Burglar's vehicle stolen while he was robbing store across street

Earlier Monday, Pence visited a metal fabrication business to promote the proposed US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump a better choice than any Democratic nominee: Mike Pence

China's Central Military Commission Vice-Chairman Xu Qiliang visited the Pakistan Army's General Headquarters in Rawalpindi with a high-level delegation on Monday and held a one-on-one meeting with Pakistan's Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. (Photo: File)

Pak army chief discusses situation in Kashmir with top chinese general



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Caught on Camera: Burglar's vehicle stolen while he was robbing store across street

A man from Washington faced instant Karma when someone his truck while he was robbing a store across the street, said police. (Photo: Facebbok/ videoscreengrab)
 

Tejas Express fares to be 50 pc less than flights on same routes

The railways has provision for providing tickets at concessional rates to 53 categories, including senior citizens, differently-abled, patients and award winners.
 

Thai palace releases rare images of King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s royal consort

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn with royal noble consort Sineenat Bilaskalayani, also known as Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi. (Photo: AFP)
 

J&K: Lord Ganesha heads to Line of Control this Ganesha Chaturthi

Kiran left for Jammu with the idols on Monday and is expected to reach by Wednesday.
 

Photo of Melania Trump, Justin Trudeau at G7 goes viral, here are netizen's reactions

Melania Trump's husband, US President Donald Trump, stands by her with downcast eyes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

KFC to test meatless chicken at Georgia restaurant

KFC’s foray into plant-based meat follows Burger King’s debut earlier this year of the Impossible Whopper, a meatless version of its signature beef hamburger developed with Impossible Foods. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pak army chief discusses situation in Kashmir with top chinese general

China's Central Military Commission Vice-Chairman Xu Qiliang visited the Pakistan Army's General Headquarters in Rawalpindi with a high-level delegation on Monday and held a one-on-one meeting with Pakistan's Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. (Photo: File)

Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls Saudi Prince for 2nd time; discusses Kashmir

Khan spoke to the Crown Prince on Monday about the situation in the Valley after India revoked the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories. (Photo: File)

'Will talk to UN again,' bristles Imran after Trump says ‘Kashmir under control’

'Superpowers of the world have a huge responsibility, whether they support us or not Pakistan will go to every extent,' Imran Khan said. (Photo: ANI)

Pakistan PM Imran Khan to address nation on Kashmir issue today

Pakistan has been rattled by the Indian government's move to strip the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and has found itself completely isolated. (Photo: File)

Bilateral ties above religious sentiments: Pak on UAE giving highest award to Modi

Qureshi said the UAE or any other country had the right to maintain bilateral relations with countries of their choice. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham