News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Pak PM on why he suppourts Kashmir: Prime Minister Imran Khan on his return from the US on Sunday said that those standing by Kashmiris were doing "jihad" and Pakistan will support Kashmiris even if the world does not.

Rajnath Singh on 26/11 attack: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday interacted with Indian Naval Air Squadron 303, also known as "Black Panthers", onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

Modi, Shah chair meeting to finalise candidate: To finalise the list of candidate for coming Maharashtra and Haryana polls, BJP Central Election Committee meeting underway at party headquarters in Delhi on Sunday.

Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan on Cong candidate list: The Congress on Sunday released its first list of 51 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, fielding former chief minister Ashok Chavan from the Bhokar constituency and state party chief Vijay Balasaheb Thorat from Sangamner.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bodyguard killed: A personal bodyguard of Saudi Arabia's King Salman has been shot dead and seven others wounded, including security forces, during an altercation at a friend's home, authorities said Sunday.

Amit Shah attacks Jawaharlal Nehru's decision to approach the United Nations over Kashmir: Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's decision to approach the United Nations over Kashmir was a "Himalayan mistake" and added that a wrong charter was used to move to the international body.

Saudi to invest in India: Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, is looking at investing USD 100 billion in India in areas of petrochemicals, infrastructure and mining among others, considering the country's growth potential.

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said e-cigarettes were banned to prevent the youth from falling into the new way of intoxication. He also said there are several misconceptions being spread about use of e-cigarettes, including the one which says that it is not harmful for health.

PM seeks ideas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sought ideas for the speech he will deliver at the convocation ceremony of IIT-Madras on Monday.

Priyanka on Chinmayanand: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the Chinmayanand case, alleging that a rape case was not filed as the administration was "protecting" the former union minister.

India rebuts Pakistan on Kashmir: India, on Saturday, strongly criticised Pakistan's stand on the Kashmir issue as "propaganda" at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Uganda and said the military rule is the tradition of Islamabad, according to an official statement.

Major road accident in China: At least 36 people have died and 36 others were injured in east China after a coach collided with a truck, state media said Sunday. The bus was carrying 69 people when it hit the truck on an expressway in eastern Jiangsu province on Saturday morning, the official Xinhua news agency said.

UP on red alert: Around 73 people have died in last four days in Uttar Pradesh where several regions have received above-average rainfall this week. A red alert, warning heavy to very heavy rainfall, has been sounded by the weather office in most districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Heavy rains batter Bihar: Torrential rain continues to batter Bihar where three days of unprecedented downpour has flooded homes and hospitals, affecting the lives of common people.

