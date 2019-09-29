Nation Current Affairs 29 Sep 2019 News Digest: A smart ...
Nation, Current Affairs

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 29, 2019, 9:50 pm IST
Updated Sep 29, 2019, 10:04 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Pak PM on why he suppourts Kashmir: Prime Minister Imran Khan on his return from the US on Sunday said that those standing by Kashmiris were doing "jihad" and Pakistan will support Kashmiris even if the world does not.

 

Read | 'It's jihad': Imran Khan says Pak supports kashmiris even if world doesn't

Rajnath Singh on 26/11 attack: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday interacted with Indian Naval Air Squadron 303, also known as "Black Panthers", onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

Read | Can’t forget 26/11: Rajnath Singh on INS Vikramaditya; Navy on alert

Modi, Shah chair meeting to finalise candidate: To finalise the list of candidate for coming Maharashtra and Haryana polls, BJP Central Election Committee meeting underway at party headquarters in Delhi on Sunday.

Read | Maharashtra, Haryana polls: PM Modi chairs CEC meet for first final list

Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan on Cong candidate list: The Congress on Sunday released its first list of 51 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, fielding former chief minister Ashok Chavan from the Bhokar constituency and state party chief Vijay Balasaheb Thorat from Sangamner.

Read | Maha polls: Ex-CM Ashok Chavan in 1st list of 51 Congress candidates

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bodyguard killed: A personal bodyguard of Saudi Arabia's King Salman has been shot dead and seven others wounded, including security forces, during an altercation at a friend's home, authorities said Sunday.

Read | Saudi Arabia's King Salman personal bodyguard shot dead; 7 injured

Amit Shah attacks Jawaharlal Nehru's decision to approach the United Nations over Kashmir: Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's decision to approach the United Nations over Kashmir was a "Himalayan mistake" and added that a wrong charter was used to move to the international body.

Read | Amit Shah once again blames Nehru for moving UN over Kashmir issue

Saudi to invest in India: Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, is looking at investing USD 100 billion in India in areas of petrochemicals, infrastructure and mining among others, considering the country's growth potential.

Read | Saudi plans long-term investments worth USD 100 billion in India

Mann Ki Baat:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said e-cigarettes were banned to prevent the youth from falling into the new way of intoxication. He also said there are several misconceptions being spread about use of e-cigarettes, including the one which says that it is not harmful for health.

Read | E-cigarettes banned to prevent youth from 'new way of intoxication': PM

PM seeks ideas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sought ideas for the speech he will deliver at the convocation ceremony of IIT-Madras on Monday.

Read | PM Modi seeks ideas for his IIT-Madras convocation speech

Priyanka on Chinmayanand: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the Chinmayanand case, alleging that a rape case was not filed as the administration was "protecting" the former union minister.

Read | Whole administration protecting, embracing Chinmayanand: Priyanka Gandhi

India rebuts Pakistan on Kashmir: India, on Saturday, strongly criticised Pakistan's stand on the Kashmir issue as "propaganda" at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Uganda and said the military rule is the tradition of Islamabad, according to an official statement.

Read | Military rule tradition of Pakistan: India rebuts Pak on Kashmir at Commonwealth meet

Major road accident in China: At least 36 people have died and 36 others were injured in east China after a coach collided with a truck, state media said Sunday. The bus was carrying 69 people when it hit the truck on an expressway in eastern Jiangsu province on Saturday morning, the official Xinhua news agency said.

Read | At least 36 killed in China road crash: State media

UP on red alert: Around 73 people have died in last four days in Uttar Pradesh where several regions have received above-average rainfall this week. A red alert, warning heavy to very heavy rainfall, has been sounded by the weather office in most districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Read | UP on red alert after heavy rainfall; 73 dead, life at standstill

Heavy rains batter Bihar: Torrential rain continues to batter Bihar where three days of unprecedented downpour has flooded homes and hospitals, affecting the lives of common people.

Read: 25 dead, hospitals flooded, trains cancelled as rains batter Bihar

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: narendra modi, e-cigarettes, priyanka gandhi vadra, chinmayanand, torrential rain


Latest From Nation

Stalin, the Leader of opposition in the Assembly, alleged “corruption in the Rs 350 crore tender for buying communication equipment including camera, CCTV, and digital mobile radio for the Tamil Nadu police” and demanded a fair probe by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing. (Photo: File)

Stalin claims graft in gadgets tender, TN CM says 'it's a lie'

The list of candidates was finalised after the party's Central Election Committee met under the chairmanship of party chief Sonia Gandhi and cleared the names. (Photo: File)

Maha polls: Ex-CM Ashok Chavan in 1st list of 51 Congress candidates

The EC order said Tamang’s disqualification stands reduced to one year and one month. In other words, his disqualification period ended on September 10 this year and he can contest poll to continue as Chief Minister. (Photo: Facebook | @ps.golay)

EC cuts Sikkim CM’s disqualification period, enabling him to contest bypoll

General Secretary Balaram Bhoir, 'We will surely contest all six Assembly seats in Palghar district and at least four seats in Thane,' said.

Maharashtra elections: Pro-tribal outfit Shramjeevi Sanghatana to contest polls



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BJP bans plastic bottles, water in glass jars during CEC meet at party headquarters

The Prime Minister also mentioned about the resolve and other steps being taken to combat environmental challenges, during his speech at the 74th session of the UNGA in New York. (Photo: ANI)
 

'The Chase' begins: 'Laal Kaptaan's second trailer will send chills down your spine

Saif Ali Khan in the still from the trailer. (Image Courtesy: YouTube/ Eros Now)
 

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

'His valour and courage and the great sacrifice made by him for the country's freedom will continue to inspire every Indian for all times. The nation is ever grateful to the iconic nationalist,' Naidu said. (Photo: File)
 

Maruti Swift vs Grand i10 Nios vs Ford Figo vs Ford Freestyle: Space comparison

Let’s take a look at the exterior dimensions of these hatchbacks first:
 

Imran's another goof up: calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

In April, during a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Khan made a gaffe and said Germany and Japan shared a border, becoming a target for trolls. (Photo: File)
 

Calf's head served as French politician dies

Tete de veau or calf's head is a classic regional French dish. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Stalin claims graft in gadgets tender, TN CM says 'it's a lie'

Stalin, the Leader of opposition in the Assembly, alleged “corruption in the Rs 350 crore tender for buying communication equipment including camera, CCTV, and digital mobile radio for the Tamil Nadu police” and demanded a fair probe by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing. (Photo: File)

EC cuts Sikkim CM’s disqualification period, enabling him to contest bypoll

The EC order said Tamang’s disqualification stands reduced to one year and one month. In other words, his disqualification period ended on September 10 this year and he can contest poll to continue as Chief Minister. (Photo: Facebook | @ps.golay)

Maharashtra elections: Pro-tribal outfit Shramjeevi Sanghatana to contest polls

General Secretary Balaram Bhoir, 'We will surely contest all six Assembly seats in Palghar district and at least four seats in Thane,' said.

Can’t forget 26/11: Rajnath Singh on INS Vikramaditya; Navy on alert

Singh also interacted with the personnel of the Indian Navy's Sword Arm, the Western Fleet. (Photo: ANI)

Rajasthan Congress announces candidates for bypolls

The bypolls are being conducted as Khinwsar MLA Hanuman Beniwal and Mandava MLA Narendra Kumar were elected to Lok Sabha in May this year. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham