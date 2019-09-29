Nation Current Affairs 29 Sep 2019 Saudi plans long-ter ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Saudi plans long-term investments worth USD 100 billion in India

PTI
Published Sep 29, 2019, 3:05 pm IST
Updated Sep 29, 2019, 3:12 pm IST
Saudi Ambassador Dr Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati has said India is an attractive investment destination for Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia is eyeing long-term partnerships with New Delhi in key sectors such as oil, gas and mining. (Photo: Representational)
 Saudi Arabia is eyeing long-term partnerships with New Delhi in key sectors such as oil, gas and mining. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, is looking at investing USD 100 billion in India in areas of petrochemicals, infrastructure and mining among others, considering the country's growth potential.

Saudi Ambassador Dr Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati has said India is an attractive investment destination for Saudi Arabia and it is eyeing long-term partnerships with New Delhi in key sectors such as oil, gas and mining.

 

"Saudi Arabia is looking at making investments in India potentially worth USD 100 billion in the areas of energy, refining, petrochemicals, infrastructure, agriculture, minerals and mining," Al Sati told PTI in an interview.

He said Saudi Arabia's biggest oil giant Aramco's proposed partnership with Reliance Industries Ltd reflected the strategic nature of the growing energy ties between the two countries.

The envoy said investing in India's value chain from oil supply, marketing, refining to petrochemicals and lubricants is a key part of Aramco's global downstream strategy.

"In this backdrop, Saudi Aramco's proposed investments in India's energy sector such as the USD 44 billion West Coast refinery and petrochemical project in Maharashtra and long term partnership with Reliance represent strategic milestones in our bilateral relationship," he said.

The envoy said the vision 2030 of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will also result in significant expansion of business between India and Saudi Arabia in diverse sectors.

Under vision 2030, Saudi Arabia plans to diversify its economy while reducing its economic dependence on petroleum products.

Saudi Arabia is a key pillar of India's energy security, being a source of 17 per cent or more of crude oil and 32 per cent of LPG requirements of India.

The envoy said more than 40 opportunities for joint collaboration and investments across various sectors have been identified between India and Saudi Arabia in 2019, adding the current bilateral trade of USD 34 billion will undoubtedly continue to increase.

"There is huge untapped potential available in merchandise trade, particularly in non-oil trade and we are enhancing cooperation in economic, commercial, investment, cultural and technological fields," the envoy said.

Asked about Saudi Arabia's plan to issue initial public offering of Aramco's stock, being seen as world's largest IPO, he said it will open up the company to the wider world.

"Consistent with the vision 2030 goals, Saudi Aramco is pursuing new opportunities toward creating a world leading downstream sector in Saudi Arabia," he said.

On future energy ties with India, he said the bilateral energy ties have grown beyond the supply of crude oil, refined products and LPG to a more comprehensive partnership that focusses on investments and joint ventures in petrochemical complexes and cooperation in exploration.

"India's invitation to Saudi Arabia to invest in its strategic petroleum reserve reflects the trust and goodwill the two countries share," he said.

Talking about ''Vision 2030'', Al Sati said Saudi Arabia is working towards transforming its economy and looking at a post-oil age of world-class technological research, start-up and entrepreneurial vigour.

"The entire development strategy of the kingdom rests on three pillars - to build a vibrant society, a thriving economy and an ambitious nation," he said.

"The World Bank too has ranked the kingdom as the fourth largest reformer within G20. The number of foreign investment licenses granted in Saudi Arabia in the first quarter of 2018 increased by 130 per cent," he said.

The envoy also talked about Saudi Arabia's new residency permit scheme for qualified international expatriates.

"This move is expected to attract leading global innovators and investors to live and work in Saudi Arabia, and help drive the private sector growth needed to realise the goals set out in Saudi Vision 2030," he said.

Asked whether Saudi Arabia will increase oil supply to India to address the shortfall due to curb on import of oil from Iran, the envoy said his country is committed to India's energy security and will meet any shortfall that may arise due to disruptions from other sources.

"As one of the world's leading energy producers, the kingdom will continue working constructively with other producers within and outside OPEC to maintain market stability, thus protecting all the interests of producers and consumers alike," he said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: investment, saud bin mohammed al sati, aramco
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Pakistan violated ceasefire along LoC in Mendhar and Balakot sectors of Mendhar sub-division in Poonch. (Photo: Representational | PTI)

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Mendhar, Balakot sectors of J&K's Poonch

Shah stated that if Nehru had taken the matter to the United Nations in 1948 under Article 51 of the UN Charter, instead of Article 35, the outcome would have been different. (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah once again blames Nehru for moving UN over Kashmir issue

Source also state that mass leaders who joined from Congress and NCP in Maharashtra will also be given tickets. (File Photo)

BJP to finalise candidates for Maharashtra, Haryana polls after CEC meet today

The CBI on Thursday arrested senior IPS officer SMH Mirza in connection with the case. (Photo: PTI/File)

CBI team at Mukul Roy's house to reconstruct happenings of Naranda sting scam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'The Chase' begins: 'Laal Kaptaan's second trailer will send chills down your spine

Saif Ali Khan in the still from the trailer. (Image Courtesy: YouTube/ Eros Now)
 

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

'His valour and courage and the great sacrifice made by him for the country's freedom will continue to inspire every Indian for all times. The nation is ever grateful to the iconic nationalist,' Naidu said. (Photo: File)
 

Maruti Swift vs Grand i10 Nios vs Ford Figo vs Ford Freestyle: Space comparison

Let’s take a look at the exterior dimensions of these hatchbacks first:
 

Imran's another goof up: calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

In April, during a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Khan made a gaffe and said Germany and Japan shared a border, becoming a target for trolls. (Photo: File)
 

Calf's head served as French politician dies

Tete de veau or calf's head is a classic regional French dish. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sony-Marvel feud ends as they reunite to produce third Spider-Man film; read details

Tom Holland.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre bans export of onions with immediate effect to curb soaring price

On September 26, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had asked the states to buy onions from Centre and asserted that their requirements would be fulfilled immediately. (Photo: File)

Several hundred prisoners to be released on Gandhi Jayanti

The third phase of release is due on October 2 and the action is underway by states and UTs, the official said. (Photo: Representational)

BJP ties up with SKM for Oct 21 Sikkim bypolls

The saffron party is set to contest the bypolls from Gangtok and Martam-Rumtek Assembly seats. (Photo: Representational)

BSF personnel suspected to have downed along International Border in Jammu

They said BSF has launched a massive search operation and also intimated their Pakistani counterparts after Paritosh Mondal went missing. (Photo: Representational)

Unnao case: Apple asked to disclose Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s location on day of rape

The rape survivor’s father was arrested on April 3, 2018, in a case by the police under the Arms Act. He died in judicial custody six days later. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham