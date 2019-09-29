World Asia 29 Sep 2019 'It's jiha ...
World, Asia

'It's jihad': Imran Khan says Pak supports kashmiris even if world doesn't

PTI
Published Sep 29, 2019, 8:34 pm IST
Updated Sep 29, 2019, 8:38 pm IST
'We are doing it because we want Allah to be happy with us,' Pakistan PM said.
Khan on Friday raised the Kashmir issue in his address to the UNGA and demanded that India must lift the "inhuman curfew" in Kashmir and release all "political prisoners". (Photo: AP)
Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on his return from the US on Sunday said that those standing by Kashmiris were doing "jihad" and Pakistan will support Kashmiris even if the world does not.

Prime Minister Khan, who focussed on the Kashmir issue in his maiden address to the UN General Assembly, told his party workers at the airport here that “whether the world is with the Kashmiris or not, we are standing with them.” “It (standing by Kashmiris) is jihad.

 

 We are doing it because we want Allah to be happy with us,” he said. “It is a struggle and do not lose heart when the time is not good. Do not be disappointed as the Kashmiris are looking towards you,” he said.

He said "Kashmiris would win if the Pakistani people stood by their side". Khan on Friday raised the Kashmir issue in his address to the UNGA and demanded that India must lift the "inhuman curfew" in Kashmir and release all "political prisoners".

In his speech that went on for about 50 minutes, far exceeding the 15-minute limit for UN speeches during the General Debate, Khan devoted half of his address to the Kashmir issue, warning that if there's face-off between two nuclear-armed neighbours, the consequences would be far beyond their borders.

 His war rhetoric was in sharp contrast to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's peace message from the same podium few minutes earlier in which he said India is a country, that has "given the world, not war, but Buddha's message of peace."

 Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue after India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, but New Delhi has asserted the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter".

India's decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian ambassador.

...
Tags: imran khan, kashmiris, narendra modi, un general assembly


