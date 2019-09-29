Nation Current Affairs 29 Sep 2019 UP on red alert afte ...
Nation, Current Affairs

UP on red alert after heavy rainfall; 73 dead, life at standstill

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 29, 2019, 10:42 am IST
Updated Sep 29, 2019, 10:42 am IST
UP received record rainfall - 1700 per cent above normal - on Friday. The eastern parts of the state are worst hit.
Twenty six deaths were reported from different parts of UP on Saturday. Forty seven deaths died across the state in rain-related incidents on Thursday and Friday. (Photo: Representational image)
 Twenty six deaths were reported from different parts of UP on Saturday. Forty seven deaths died across the state in rain-related incidents on Thursday and Friday. (Photo: Representational image)

Lucknow: Around 73 people have died in last four days in Uttar Pradesh where several regions have received above-average rainfall this week.

A red alert, warning heavy to very heavy rainfall, has been sounded by the weather office in most districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, NDTV reported.

 

In Bihar, several lives were affected in Patna after heavy downpour since Friday has triggered major traffic jams and waterlogging in many parts.

Amid heavy rain in Patna and other parts of the state, several trains were cancelled this morning.

On Saturday, a meeting was called by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with the officials, via video conferencing, to review the situation.

Heavy rain has also been reported in Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh where several people have died in rain-related incidents in the last few days.

Uttar Pradesh received record rainfall - 1700 per cent above normal - on Friday. The eastern parts of the state are worst hit. On Saturday, Prayagraj received 102.2 mm of rain and Varanasi received 84.2 mm of rain, much higher than what is usually received at this time of the year.

Twenty six deaths were reported from different parts of UP on Saturday. Forty seven deaths died across the state in rain-related incidents on Thursday and Friday.

In Lucknow, Amethi, Hardoi and some other districts, schools were closed on Friday and Saturday due to heavy downpour.

 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked divisional commissioners and district magistrates to take all measures and extend immediate relief to those affected, an official said

 The Chief Minister also asked the officials to extend monetary help of Rs. 4 lakh each to the family members of those killed.

The weather department has issued a warning of "very heavy rainfall" for the next two days in several parts of the state.

Heavy downpour in different parts of Bihar since Friday has disrupted normal life, affecting rail traffic, healthcare facilities and schools. At least 13 trains were cancelled this morning. Delays were also reported on several routes.

In Patna, where the weather office has predicted heavy rain till September 30, the district administration has ordered closure of all schools till Tuesday.

Visuals showed waterlogging at Nalanda Medical College Hospital, the second largest healthcare facility in Patna. "Localities like Rajendra Nagar and S K Puri are the worst affected," District Magistrate Kumar Ravi told reporters.

Rescue teams have been deployed in some districts in Bihar where a flood-like situation has emerged. The National Disaster Response Force said 18 of its teams have been deployed in the state.

Six deaths were reported from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh while one person died in Jammu and Kashmir in the last two days in rain-related incidents.

Three students were killed in Rajasthan's Udaipur when a wall collapsed at Government Middle School, Thobwara, after the state-run school was waterlogged on Friday night.

...
Tags: monsoon, rains
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Latest From Nation

In Chennai, Modi would also participate in the prize distribution ceremony of the Singapore-India Hackathon. (Photo: File)

PM Modi seeks ideas for his IIT-Madras convocation speech

Defence minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)

India's coastline vulerable to terror attacks: Rajnath Singh

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi also posted a media report that claimed that administrative officials performed Chinamayanand's 'aarti' a year ago. (Photo: File | PTI)

Whole administration protecting, embracing Chinmayanand: Priyanka Gandhi

In an open letter to the organisers, it claimed during the past couple of years non-Hindu youths were entering such events and misbehaving with women participants. (Photo: Representational)

Keep 'non-Hindu' out: Bajrang Dal to Garba, Dandiya organisers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'The Chase' begins: 'Laal Kaptaan's second trailer will send chills down your spine

Saif Ali Khan in the still from the trailer. (Image Courtesy: YouTube/ Eros Now)
 

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

'His valour and courage and the great sacrifice made by him for the country's freedom will continue to inspire every Indian for all times. The nation is ever grateful to the iconic nationalist,' Naidu said. (Photo: File)
 

Maruti Swift vs Grand i10 Nios vs Ford Figo vs Ford Freestyle: Space comparison

Let’s take a look at the exterior dimensions of these hatchbacks first:
 

Imran's another goof up: calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

In April, during a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Khan made a gaffe and said Germany and Japan shared a border, becoming a target for trolls. (Photo: File)
 

Calf's head served as French politician dies

Tete de veau or calf's head is a classic regional French dish. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sony-Marvel feud ends as they reunite to produce third Spider-Man film; read details

Tom Holland.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Andhra govt to take over liquor shops from Oct 1 as state moves toward ban

During his election campaign, Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to ban alcohol in the state in phases. (Photo: File)

TN CM’s insurance, PMJAY merger likely: R Kamaraj

Food minister R.Kamaraj inaugurating the health insurance awareness scheme at Sannanallur village near Tiruvarur on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Dasara to kick off with puja by S L Bhyrappa today

Tourists arriving in the city for the Dasara festival can look forward to other events too, which will begin on Sunday, including a five -day film festival, 12 -day Dasara Aahara Mela , that will provide a choice from over 100 varieties of regional food specialties from across the state and country and a few parts of the world, a 11- day flower show at Nishad Bhag, the 90- day Dasara exhibition, Dasara Wrestling and Book Mela.

More rains predicted for Coimbatore region

Coimbatore: Slew of burglaries, cops on high alert

Prateep V Philip, DGP (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham