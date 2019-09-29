Nation Other News 29 Sep 2019 25 dead, hospitals f ...
Nation, In Other News

25 dead, hospitals flooded, trains cancelled as rains batter Bihar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 29, 2019, 2:43 pm IST
Updated Sep 29, 2019, 2:54 pm IST
To evacuate people, 32 boats have been pressed into service in flooded parts of the city.
Several state-run hospitals including the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, which is one of the largest in Patna, are flooded. (Photo: PTI)
 Several state-run hospitals including the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, which is one of the largest in Patna, are flooded. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: Torrential rain continues to batter Bihar where three days of unprecedented downpour has flooded homes and hospitals, affecting the lives of common people.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the city of Patna and more rescue teams are expected to reach later in the day. Boats are out on roads for rescue operations, NDTV reported.

 

Twenty-five people have died in Bihar, including four in Patna, as heavy rain caused flooding in several districts in the last three days. 

A red alert, indicating the possibility of "heavy to very heavy rainfall", has been issued for the city by the weather office. The weather office has predicted heavy rainfall for Patna till September 30.

Several state-run hospitals including the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, which is one of the largest in Patna, are flooded.

Videos shared on social media showed patients sitting on beds in flooded hospital rooms. Thirty-two boats have been pressed into service in flooded parts of the city.

Flooding on roads led to huge traffic jams while heavy rain also disrupted rail traffic, leading to train cancellations and delays in the last three days. In several parts of the city, residents have complained that there's no power supply for the last two days.

In another video shared on social media, a rickshaw puller is seen stranded in floodwater, crying as he tries to pull the rickshaw, feeling helpless. Some residents, who are apparently recording the video, can be heard giving him directions.

Visuals also showed a flooded Raymond showroom.

The flood situation in the capital city of Bihar is exceptional, NDTV reported. People have not been able to buy essential commodities as shops are shut.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a review meet, via video conferencing, with officials concerned and directed immediate relief efforts. Schools are shut in the city till Tuesday.

...
Tags: patna, floods
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Latest From Nation

Pakistan violated ceasefire along LoC in Mendhar and Balakot sectors of Mendhar sub-division in Poonch. (Photo: Representational | PTI)

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Mendhar, Balakot sectors of J&K's Poonch

Shah stated that if Nehru had taken the matter to the United Nations in 1948 under Article 51 of the UN Charter, instead of Article 35, the outcome would have been different. (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah once again blames Nehru for moving UN over Kashmir issue

Source also state that mass leaders who joined from Congress and NCP in Maharashtra will also be given tickets. (File Photo)

BJP to finalise candidates for Maharashtra, Haryana polls after CEC meet today

The CBI on Thursday arrested senior IPS officer SMH Mirza in connection with the case. (Photo: PTI/File)

CBI team at Mukul Roy's house to reconstruct happenings of Naranda sting scam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'The Chase' begins: 'Laal Kaptaan's second trailer will send chills down your spine

Saif Ali Khan in the still from the trailer. (Image Courtesy: YouTube/ Eros Now)
 

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

'His valour and courage and the great sacrifice made by him for the country's freedom will continue to inspire every Indian for all times. The nation is ever grateful to the iconic nationalist,' Naidu said. (Photo: File)
 

Maruti Swift vs Grand i10 Nios vs Ford Figo vs Ford Freestyle: Space comparison

Let’s take a look at the exterior dimensions of these hatchbacks first:
 

Imran's another goof up: calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

In April, during a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Khan made a gaffe and said Germany and Japan shared a border, becoming a target for trolls. (Photo: File)
 

Calf's head served as French politician dies

Tete de veau or calf's head is a classic regional French dish. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sony-Marvel feud ends as they reunite to produce third Spider-Man film; read details

Tom Holland.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Military rule tradition of Pakistan: India rebuts Pak on Kashmir at Commonwealth meet

Rupa Ganguly, member of Indian Parliamentary Delegation attending the ongoing General Assembly of 64th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Kampala, Uganda opposed Pakistani propaganda on Kashmir issue, raised by Pak Parliamentary Delegation attending the conference. (Photo: ANI)

CBI questions BJP leader Mukul Roy in Narada sting case

BJP leader Mukul Roy. (Photo: File)

SC sets up special benches to deal with cases of death penalty, tax matters

Supreme Court of India (Photo: Asian Age)

Elaborate security arrangements in place for PM Modi's return to New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning a grand welcome to the Prime Minister with the Delhi unit of the party organising a cultural program at the Palam airport. (Photo: AP)

Andhra: River Krishna in spate again, dam gates opened

Photo: Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham