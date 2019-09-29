Nation Current Affairs 29 Sep 2019 E-cigarettes banned ...
E-cigarettes banned to prevent youth from 'new way of intoxication': PM

Published Sep 29, 2019, 12:36 pm IST
Updated Sep 29, 2019, 12:44 pm IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said e-cigarettes were banned to prevent the youth from falling into the new way of intoxication.

He also said there are several misconceptions being spread about use of e-cigarettes, including the one which says that it is not harmful for health.

 

In the latest edition of his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address Modi said several harmful chemicals are added to e-cigarettes which have a bad effect on health.

Urging people to shun tobacco, the Prime Minister warned that e-cigarettes, which are used as a "fashion statement", are a new way of getting addicted to nicotine.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar also joined PM Modi for the latest edition of the Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast.

"I have a very special guest joining us today during #MannKiBaat. Do tune in at 11 AM," Modi had tweeted earlier.

Mangeshkar featured on the show with the Prime Minister via call just a day after celebrating her 90th birthday on September 28.

Modi has previously hosted former US President Barack Obama as a special guest on the broadcast in January 2015. Obama had shared personal stories and gave insights regarding what it takes to achieve life goals.

The first episode of the monthly radio programme was broadcasted in October 2014, after Modi came into power for his first term in office.

The broadcast was temporarily discontinued ahead of 2019 general elections following the implementation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The monthly radio broadcast resumed on June 30 this year after the leader assumed office for a second term.

Toll-free telephone lines were introduced in September 2015 for connecting more people, especially the differently-abled.

The monthly programme broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan. It is also live-streamed on official YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

 

