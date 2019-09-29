Maharashtra, Haryana polls: PM Modi chairs CEC meet for first final list

According to party sources, new entrants in the party in Haryana and Maharashtra would be considered while distributing tickets. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: To finalise the list of candidate for coming Maharashtra and Haryana polls, BJP Central Election Committee meeting underway at party headquarters in Delhi on Sunday.

The meeting has been chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister, and BJP President Amit Shah and BJP working President JP Nadda along with top leaders of Maharashtra and Haryana.

The BJP will contest 144 of the state's 288 seats and the Sena will contest 126 seats, 18 seats have been allotted to the smaller allies, sources have said, NDTV reported.

The Sena will also get the post of the Deputy Chief Minister, while the Chief Minister will be from the BJP, sources said, NDTV reported.

According to party sources, new entrants in the party in Haryana and Maharashtra would be considered while distributing tickets.

Sources indicate that Olympic wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, Ex hockey captain Sandeep Singh, and women wrestler Babita Phogat, will be given ticket. All these former sportspersons are from Haryana and had recently joined BJP.

Source also state that mass leaders who joined from Congress and NCP in Maharashtra will also be given tickets.

Elections in Haryana and Maharashtra is scheduled for October 21 and the results will be announced on 24th October.

