News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

India responds to Pakistan's remarks on J&K: India's Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday hit out at Pakistan for its unwarranted statements on Jammu and Kashmir, which New Delhi said was its “own internal matter”.

Read | Be a normal neighbour, stop meddling in our internal matter: India to Pak

Bank frauds scaling new heights: Frauds in the banking system in India shot up by 74 per cent to Rs 71,543 crore in financial year 2018-19 compared with frauds committed worth Rs. 41,167 crore in the financial year 2017-18, the Reserve Bank of India said in its annual report on Thursday

Read | Bank frauds take 74pc leap to Rs 71,543 crore in FY19: RBI annual report

US reaction on J&K: US State Department spokesperson on Thursday said that the US is keeping a close watch on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and continues to be “very concerned by reports of detentions and the continued restrictions of the residents of the region.”

Read | ‘Urge respect for human rights, comply with legal procedures’: US on J&K

Pakistan tests new missile: Pakistan carried out a midnight training launch on early Thursday, of surface to surface ballistic missile ‘Ghaznavi’. This move by Pakistan coincides with its scaled up efforts to internationalise the Kashmir issue regarding Article 370. Major General Asif Ghafoor, spokesperson of Pakistan Armed Forces, tweeted that the launch was successful.

Read | Watch: Pak Army tests ballistic missile with 290 km range, calls its ‘successful’

Patna High Court judge under fire: All the cases handled by Justice Rakesh Kumar, a senior Patna High Court judge, have been withdrawn after he publicly hit out at other judges and the High Court administration while hearing a corruption case against a former IAS officer. An 11-judge bench of the High Court has also suspended Justice Rakesh Kumar's order and ruled that no action ordered by him will be taken.

Read | All cases withdrawn from Patna HC judge who criticised colleagues, lower courts

Chidambaram's arrest is "good news": Indrani Mukerjea, an approver in the INX Media case and exposed the role of P Chidambaram and his son Karti in money laundering, seemed reportedly happy with the arrest of the former union minister.

Read | INX media: Indrani Mukerjea terms Chidambaram's arrest 'good news'

Gujarat on high alert: The security agencies, on Thursday, have sounded high alert at all ports of the state after the input of infiltration of Pakistani commandos into Indian territory through Kutchh, through sea route to create communal disturbance or terrorist attack in the state.

Read | Gujarat: Reports state Pak militants may infiltrate; state on high alert

Why do you have War and Peace?: The Bombay High Court, on Wednesday, asked Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case accused Vernon Gonsalves to explain why he kept "objectionable material" like a copy of Leo Tolstoy's "War and Peace" and some CDs at his home.

Read | Bhima-Koregaon violence: HC asks activist to explain possession of 'War and Peace'

Pak yet to decide on shutting airspace for India: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that a decision on shutting down its airspace for India will be taken after due consideration and looking into every aspect of the move through consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read | Imran Khan will take decision on shutting down airspace for India: Pak FM

IAS officer asked to resume work immediately: IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan, who resigned last week and stated that he did so as the denial of "freedom of expression" to the people of Jammu and Kashmir was not acceptable to him, has been asked to resume duty and continue to work till his resignation is accepted.

Read | ‘Resume immediately’: Officer who quit IAS over Centre's J&K move asked to return

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: The Madras High Court dismissed on Thursday Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini Sriharan's plea seeking direction to the state to press the governor decide on its recommendation for premature release of all the seven people, including her, serving life term in the case.

Read | Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: HC dismisses Nalini's plea on premature release

UP minister takes a dig at Mayawati: Uttar Pradesh Minister Giriraj Singh Dharmesh on Thursday compared Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati to a “naked” live wire and said whosoever touches her either dies or is destroyed. He has called her “untrustworthy” who betrays others after reaping maximum benefit.

Read | 'Untrustworthy': UP minister slams Mayawati, says 'betrayed after reaping benefit'

Rajnath Singh on Pakistan's hue and cry over abrogation of Article 370: Pakistan has no locus standi on Kashmir and no country is backing it on the "current issue", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday amid Islamabad's efforts to internationalise the Centre's move to abrogate provisions of Article 370.

Read | When did Kashmir belong to you? Rajnath Singh asks Pakistan

Normalcy in J&K?: Following days of restrictions, mobile phone services have been resumed in five districts of Jammu region

Read | Mobile phone services restored in 5 districts of Jammu

PM Modi talks fitness on National Sports Day: On the occasion of National Sports Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched “Fit India Movement” at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here, saying the initiative is the need of the hour and will take the country towards a healthier future.

Read | Country needs healthier future: PM launches 'Fit India Movement'

Andhra's state capital in danger: The Andhra Pradesh government has accused Rajya Sabha MP Y S Chowdary -- who recently shifted from the TDP to the BJP -- of reportedly using “insider information” in purchasing land in the Amaravati region much before the city was declared the state capital.

Read | Y S Chowdary scoffs at Andhra govt claims he benefited from Amaravati land deals

US court on child pornography laws: The Maryland Court of Appeals upheld a child pornography charge against a minor who willingly texted a graphic video of herself to other minors, The Washington Post reports.

Read | Teen sexting her friends charged under child pornography: US court

Centre asks SC to reconsider judge elevation: The union government,on Wednesday, has asked the apex court to rethink on its recommendation for the appointment of Justice Akil Kureshi of the Gujarat High Court as the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Read | Centre asks SC to reconsider on elevation of Justice Akil Kureshi

Trump unhappy with Fox: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday complained that the often friendly Fox News television network is not loyal enough and has stopped "working" for him. "Fox isn't working for us anymore!" he said at the end of three tweets expressing outrage that the network had given too much airtime to Democratic party opponents.

Read | Trump not happy with favorable Fox News, may look for alternative

Pakistan's letter to the UN mentions Khttar too: The seven-page letter written by Pakistan’s Human Rights minister Shireen Mazari quotes Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar as saying on August 10 that with Kashmir now open, “brides will be brought from there to here”, reports IANS. He later clarified that it was a “joke”.

Read | Not just Rahul Gandhi, Pakistan's letter to UN quotes Haryana CM Khattar too