Not just Rahul Gandhi, Pakistan's letter to UN quotes Haryana CM Khattar too

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 29, 2019, 3:22 pm IST
Updated Aug 29, 2019, 3:22 pm IST
BJP and Congress engaged in a war of words after media reports suggested that Rahul Gandhi’s quote on Kashmir found a mention in the letter.
 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The seven-page letter written by Pakistan’s Human Rights minister Shireen Mazari quotes Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar as saying on August 10 that with Kashmir now open, “brides will be brought from there to here”, reports IANS. He later clarified that it was a “joke”.

Earlier this month, Rahul Gandhi had sought information from the Centre on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

 

“Some reports have come that things in Jammu and Kashmir are going very wrong… It is very-very important that the Prime Minister of India and the government be very transparent about what is happening in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” he had said.

The BJP and the Congress engaged in a war of words after media reports suggested that Rahul Gandhi’s quote on Kashmir found a mention in the said letter.

While the Congress and Gandhi tweeted that Kashmir was an integral part of India the BJP dismissed it as a “U-turn”.

The Centre said the Congress leader had insulted the country by his “irresponsible utterances” on the situation in the Valley, stressing that Pakistan has used his statement in their petition against India in the United Nations.

BJP spokesperson Prakash Javadekar said the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi had to withdraw their earlier statements after much criticism from across the country.

“Rahul Gandhi’s statements on the violence and deaths in the Valley have been used by Pakistan in their petition against India in the United Nations, in which the Islamabad has said and I quote that ‘the acts of violence in Kashmir have been acknowledged by main stream politicians like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi,’” Javadekar said.

The Centre, through a Presidential order, on August 6 scrapped Artice 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and divided the state into two Union Territories.

