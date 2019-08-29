Nation Current Affairs 29 Aug 2019 Bank frauds take 74p ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bank frauds take 74pc leap to Rs 71,543 crore in FY19: RBI annual report

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 29, 2019, 6:55 pm IST
Updated Aug 29, 2019, 6:55 pm IST
Report states, ‘balance in contingency fund as of June 30, 2019 was Rs 1.96 lakh crore compared to Rs 2.32 lakh crore as of June 30, 2018.’
On the other hand, the RBI balance sheet expanded by 13.42 percent to Rs 41.03 lakh crore while its income soared by 146.59 percent to Rs 1.93 lakh crore in 2018-19, the central bank said in its Annual Report. (Photo: File)
 On the other hand, the RBI balance sheet expanded by 13.42 percent to Rs 41.03 lakh crore while its income soared by 146.59 percent to Rs 1.93 lakh crore in 2018-19, the central bank said in its Annual Report. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Frauds in the banking system in India shot up by 74 per cent to Rs 71,543 crore in financial year 2018-19 compared with frauds committed worth Rs. 41,167 crore in the financial year 2017-18, the Reserve Bank of India said in its annual report on Thursday, reported NDTV.

The Reserve Bank of India stated in its report that there is a lag between the date of occurrence of the frauds and its detection which comes up to 22 months.

 

“Among bank groups, state-run lenders, which constitute (the) largest market share in bank lending, have accounted for the bulk of frauds reported in 2018-19. It was followed by private sector banks and foreign banks,” according to the RBI's report.

Frauds related to loans constituted a major share of the total amount involved in these frauds in the financial year 2018-19, while the share of frauds in off-balance sheet items declined from a year ago.

Frauds relating to card or internet banking and deposits constituted only 0.3 per cent of the total value of frauds in 2018-19, the central bank's report added, NDTV reported.

72 cheating and forgery cases were the major components, followed by misappropriation and criminal breach of trust. Fraud cases involving an amount of less than Rs. 1 lakh were only 0.1 per cent of the total amount involved in 2018-19, the Reserve Bank of India's annual report concluded.

The Reserve Bank of India's contingency fund, useful in fighting any exigency, has plunged to Rs 1.96 lakh crore as of June 30, after the Rs 52,000 crore excess payout to the government, the central bank's annual report for FY19 said, reported News18.

The RBI board has decided to transfer the excess reserves to government based on the Bimal Jalan committee report on the appropriate economic capital framework. In the annual report, the central bank makes it clear that as of June 30, 2019 it "stands as a central bank with one of the highest levels of financial resilience globally."

The report states that after the payout to the government, "the balance in the contingency fund as of June 30, 2019 was Rs 1,96,344 crore compared to Rs 2,32,108 crore as of June 30, 2018."

As per the committee, the surplus distribution policy targets having the capital reserves buffer in the range of 5.5-6.5 per cent of the entire balance sheet, reported News18.

Apart from the Rs 52,000 crore, the RBI had also paid a surplus from its profit worth Rs 1,23,000 crore to the government, which is virtually double the size of the average of recent payouts.

The annual report published on Thursday says the RBI computed exchange gains/losses using weighted average cost method resulting in an impact of Rs 21,464 crore. It also said income from domestic sources increased 132.07 percent to Rs 1,18,078 crore from Rs 50,880 crore in the previous fiscal.

A table on expenditure explained that the overall provisions plummeted more than 99.5 percent to Rs 64 crore from a high Rs 14,190 crore in the year-ago period as the buffer has demarcated at much lower but comfortable level.

On the other hand, the RBI balance sheet expanded by 13.42 percent to Rs 41.03 lakh crore while its income soared by 146.59 percent to Rs 1.93 lakh crore in 2018-19, the central bank said in its Annual Report.

The apex bank's interest income grew 44.62 percent to Rs 1.06 lakh crore and other income rose to Rs 86,199 crore as on June 30, 2019, from Rs 4,410 crore a year ago.

As on June 30, 2019, the RBI held 618.16 metric tonnes of gold as compared to 566.23 metric tonnes as on June 30, 2018. The increase is on account of addition of 51.93 metric tonnes of gold during the year.

The RBI's expenditure fell by 39.72 percent to Rs 17,045 crore in 2018-19. This includes a provision of Rs 64 crore was made towards Asset Development Fund.

The RBI's Annual Report details the apex lender's working and operations between July-June every year. One of the recommendations of Bimal Jalan committee report is that the central bank should align its accounting year to the Arpil-March fiscal year for better understanding.

...
Tags: reserve bank of india, rbi, annual report, bank fraud, government payout
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

'Truly bizarre that somebody is being asked by a judge of the Bombay High Court to explain why he has a copy of Tolstoy's War & Peace, a true classic. And to think Tolstoy was a major influence on the Mahatma. Welcome to New India!' Ramesh tweeted. (Photo: File)

'Welcome to New India': Jairam Ramesh on HC's decision for arrested activist

'Where are those who claimed that they will bring out a new law with regard to Sabarimala matter? Now they (BJP) are saying that it is not possible. Have they not cheated those who had trusted them?' Vijayan asked. (Photo: FIle)

'Saffron party has cheated devotees in name of new legislation,': Kerala CM

During the cabinet meeting held in New Delhi on Thursday, transport minister Kailash Gahlot announced that women can avail the free bus ride facility from October 29 onwards, which is also Bhai Dooj. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi govt announces free rides for women on DTC, cluster buses from Oct 29

The money, released under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), was handed over by Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar at a meeting of State Forest Ministers and Authorities in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Centre releases Rs 47,436 crore to various states for afforestation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's what Samantha and Naga Chaitanya planned for Nagarjuna's birthday celebration

Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni.
 

Viral video: Kartik Aaryan fan pulls his cheeks and his expressions win many hearts

Kartik Aaryan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Prasad' at Indore's Khajrana temple gets FSSAI certificate

Recently the FSSAI conducted a detailed audit of the prasad and other food items served to devotees at the Khajrana temple, Indore's Chief Food Safety Officer Manish Swami said on Thursday. (Photo: File)
 

Now get your Maruti serviced right at your doorstep!

The service covers all Maruti cars whether they run on petrol, diesel or CNG.
 

International hotel chain to ditch single-use plastics

Instead of moving to refillable, wall mounted dispensers, the hotel will switch to larger pump-action bottles. (Photo: AFP)
 

OnePlus Bullet Wireless 2 review: Fire in the whole!

The OnePlus Bullet 2 wireless is no doubt a great audio product for fans of clean, true and unaltered audio quality.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Saffron party has cheated devotees in name of new legislation,': Kerala CM

'Where are those who claimed that they will bring out a new law with regard to Sabarimala matter? Now they (BJP) are saying that it is not possible. Have they not cheated those who had trusted them?' Vijayan asked. (Photo: FIle)

Delhi govt announces free rides for women on DTC, cluster buses from Oct 29

During the cabinet meeting held in New Delhi on Thursday, transport minister Kailash Gahlot announced that women can avail the free bus ride facility from October 29 onwards, which is also Bhai Dooj. (Photo: ANI)

Centre releases Rs 47,436 crore to various states for afforestation

The money, released under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), was handed over by Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar at a meeting of State Forest Ministers and Authorities in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Nearly 15 aircraft added per month to ease passenger traffic: Hardeep Singh Puri

‘When Jet Airways ceased operation we had 540 aircraft in the sky but a false narrative was floated that Indian skies will be adversely affected. We are adding new aircraft to maintain fleet as per the traffic requirement,

Sitaram Yechury arrives at Srinagar, meets ailing Tarigami for three hours

Yechury arrived here in the afternoon and was escorted by police to meet Tarigami at his Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar's Civil Lines area. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham