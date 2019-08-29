Nation Current Affairs 29 Aug 2019 Centre asks SC to re ...
Centre asks SC to reconsider on elevation of Justice Akil Kureshi

This was the third occasion when the government returned the collegium's recommendation.
The bench said the government's communication will be discussed by the collegium and a decision will be taken. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The union government,on Wednesday, has asked the apex court to rethink on its recommendation for the appointment of Justice Akil Kureshi of the Gujarat High Court as the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, NDTV reported.

The Supreme Court collegium has been asked to reconsider the recommendation.

 

This was the third occasion when the government returned the collegium's recommendation -- the two earlier cases concerned Justice K M Joseph and senior lawyer Gopal Subramanium.

The collegium had sent its recommendation to the government on May 10 for the elevation of Justice J. The centre replied on Tuesday, sources said.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi heard the matter on Wednesday after the Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association filed a petition accusing the government of intentionally delaying the appointment of Justice Kureshi.

The association alleged that Justice Kureshi's elevation was singled out by the government while those of other judges, who were recommended along with him, had sailed through.

The bench said the government's communication will be discussed by the collegium and a decision will be taken. Rules say if the collegium recommends a name a second time, the centre has no choice but to accept it.

That happened last year in the case of Justice KM Joseph, who, before his elevation was the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.

The government had questioned his elevation, citing inadequate representation in the top court from others.

Its decision had led to a face-off with the country's highest court and led the Opposition to accuse that it was an attempt to undermine the judiciary and victimise Justice Joseph, who had delivered the verdict cancelling President's Rule in Uttarakhand in 2016.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had denied the allegations.

