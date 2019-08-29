Nation Politics 29 Aug 2019 PM Modi to administe ...
Nation, Politics

PM Modi to administer fitness pledge at launch of 'Fit India Movement' today

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 29, 2019, 8:21 am IST
Updated Aug 29, 2019, 8:21 am IST
The programme aims to encourage all citizens to inculcate a culture of fitness.
On the occasion of National Sports Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday would launch “Fit India Movement” at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here at 10 pm. (Photo: File)
 On the occasion of National Sports Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday would launch “Fit India Movement” at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here at 10 pm. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: On the occasion of National Sports Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday would launch “Fit India Movement” at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here at 10 pm. The Prime Minister will also administer a fitness pledge in his address, inviting all Indians to join in.

The programme aims to encourage all citizens to inculcate a culture of fitness.

 

The launch of the Fit India campaign will be telecast live on Doordarshan and will be simulcast on social media platforms Youtube and Facebook.

The campaign is supported by several national sports icons including World Badminton champion P V Sindhu, sprinter Hima Das along with celebrated wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik.

Encouraging followers to take out some time everyday to stay fit, P V Sindhu in a video released by Sports Authority of India on August 27 said, “I am taking the pledge, are you guys ready to take the pledge.

The Prime Minister had announced the launch of the campaign during his monthly radio address, “Mann Ki Baat” on August 25 and said he wanted to see his listeners fit and make them “fitness conscious”. He had indicated that the fitness programme will have fixed goals.

Arrangements have been made for wide viewing of the launch; University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked affiliated higher educational institutes to make arrangements for live viewing of the event by the students, faculty and staff

Institutes have also been instructed to prepare and implement an institutional fitness plan incorporating sports/exercises/physical activities for fitness, into the daily routine. UGC has also asked institutes to encourage every person to walk 10,000 steps on Thursday.

Institutes have also been told to upload their fitness action plans on UGC’s “Fit India Movement Portal” which is under development.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Prime Minister’s initiative was receiving support from all sections of the society.

“Tremendous supporters are coming from all sections of the society to participate in the #FitIndiaMovement to be launched by @narendramodi ji on 29th Aug at 10am,” said the minister.

Chief Ministers, Corporates and many icons are taking amazing steps to make the programme a grand success.

PM Modi is a well known supporter of Yoga and has in the past attributed his fitness to regular yoga and breathing exercises.

Speaking about his fitness routine, the Prime Minsiter had said, “I am equally energetic from morning till night. I guess the secret behind it is yoga and [breathing exercises]. Whenever I feel tired, I just practice deep breathing and that refreshes me again.”

Fit India Movement is the latest among several other initiatives by the Prime Minister to promote fitness and health.

...
Tags: national sports day, fit india movement, narendra modi, p v sindhu, kiren rijiju
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Photo: Representational image

Students to rate performance of teachers in Odisha

The meeting was held after that of the Union Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA). (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi asks ministers to expedite work on J&K projects

Soumini Jain

Kochi: No-trust move against mayor

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (Representational Images)

Kochi: New metro stations have little parking facilities



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Spanish man paddles his way from California to Hawaii, crosses over 4000 km

The 21-foot-long (6.4-meter-long) vessel endured rough weather, including when Hurricane Flossie passed within 60 miles (200 kilometres). (Photo: Facebook)
 

Watch: Man kisses Rahul Gandhi during Wayanad visit

The former Congress president is no stranger to such incidents as he was also kissed by a woman supporter during a rally in Gujarat this year in February. (Photo: ANI)
 

Why bananas will no more be sold at the food stalls; find out here

Vendors are unhappy with this move and believe that it will not only have a negative impact on their income but will pose problems for the poor as the banana is the fruit which is incredibly cheap. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how Priyanka Chopra made sure hubby Nick Jonas is never lonely; pic inside

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Statue of Unity' in TIME's 100 greatest places 2019 list

Located on Sadhu-Bet Island, Gujarat, the 182-metre tall statue occupies over 20,000 square meters and is surrounded by a 12 square km artificial lake. (Photo: ANI)
 

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga: In pics

Carmaker has pegged the XL6 as a premium offering.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

M K Stalin firmly in saddle, completes a year as president

M K Stalin

Vidhana Soudha bustles with activity again

New minister Sashikala Jolle offers pooja at her office at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

‘Ex-Speaker plotted my defeat in LS poll’

A file photo of Ramesh Kumar with K.H. Muniyappa.

Sree unhappy but won’t rebel

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa unveils the statue of former seer Shivakumar Swami of Siddaganga Matha at Jayanagar in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami takes off on 3-nation tour amid opposition chatter

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham