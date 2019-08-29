Nation Current Affairs 29 Aug 2019 INX media: Indrani M ...
Nation, Current Affairs

INX media: Indrani Mukerjea terms Chidambaram's arrest 'good news'

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 29, 2019, 1:10 pm IST
Updated Aug 29, 2019, 1:20 pm IST
Media baron Peter Mukerjea and Indrani are also co-accused in the case.
In her application to turn approver, Mukerjea had prayed for pardon in the case in exchange of full and true disclosure. (Photo: File)
 In her application to turn approver, Mukerjea had prayed for pardon in the case in exchange of full and true disclosure. (Photo: File)

Mumbai:  Indrani Mukerjea, an approver in the INX Media case and exposed the role of P Chidambaram and his son Karti in money laundering, seemed reportedly happy with the arrest of the former union minister.

Talking to media at the Sessions Court, Indrani Mukerjea termed Chidambaram's arrest as “good news”.

 

Former Finance and Home Minister P Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 from his residence in connection with INX media corruption case after dramatic developments with the agency officials climbing walls to gain access to the bungalow in the high-end Jor Bagh locality.

Media baron Peter Mukerjea and (his wife) Indrani are also co-accused in the case. They are already in jail in connection with the murder of Sheena Bora -- Indrani's daughter from her previous marriage.

On the basis of Indrani’s statement to the Enforcement Directorate, Karti Chidambaram was arrested where she had said the couple had acceded to Karti's demand of USD 1 million for allegedly fixing the violations made in the FIPB clearance.

Indrani had turned an approver in the CBI case on July 11. In her application to turn approver, Mukerjea had prayed for pardon in the case in exchange of full and true disclosure.

The names of the couple had cropped up in the case involving Rs 306 crore relating to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted in 2007 for receipt of funds by INX Media.

The case against Chidambaram concerned divesting of shares of INX Media to fund media houses and a 2007 decision by the finance ministry.

In March, 2018, Indrani told the CBI in a statement recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC that a deal of $1 million was struck between Karti Chidambaram and the Mukerjeas to secure approval from the FIPB in favour of INX Media, India Today reported.

Karti Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI in February last year in connection with the INX Media case. He was released on bail in March. The ED has questioned Karti on several occasions in the INX Media case.

P Chidambaram was also questioned by the ED in January this year and on December 19 last year.

...
Tags: p chidambaram, inx media
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Raids were conducted at the residences of Umar Farooq in GM Nagar, Shanofar Ali at Vincent Road, Shamesa Mubin at Slum Clearance Board Apartment, Vincent Road, Mohammad Yasir at Bilal Estate and Saddam Hussain at Palli Street, GM Nagar. (Photo: ANI)

Coimbatore: NIA conducts raids at locations linked to ISIS sympathisers

Talking about Prime Minister's statement at G7, Shiv Sena stated, ‘By saying this, Prime Minister Modi has given a message to the entire world, including Pakistan. Outsiders people should not intervene in matters pertaining to India.’ (Photo: ANI)

Shiv Sena bats for PoK's liberation like Bangladesh

Uttar Pradesh Minister Giriraj Singh Dharmesh on Thursday compared Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati to a 'naked' live wire and said whosoever touches her either dies or is destroyed. (Photo: File)

'Untrustworthy': UP minister slams Mayawati, says 'betrays after reaping benefit'

An FIR has been registered against former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand after the law student who alleged he had been harassing her went missing, police said on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

Chinmayanand should be asked where my daughter is: Parents of missing law student



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now get your Maruti serviced right at your doorstep!

The service covers all Maruti cars whether they run on petrol, diesel or CNG.
 

International hotel chain to ditch single-use plastics

Instead of moving to refillable, wall mounted dispensers, the hotel will switch to larger pump-action bottles. (Photo: AFP)
 

OnePlus Bullet Wireless 2 review: Fire in the whole!

The OnePlus Bullet 2 wireless is no doubt a great audio product for fans of clean, true and unaltered audio quality.
 

Renault aims to disrupt market, prices hatchback Triber at Rs 4.9 Lakh

The new hatchback with an option of 5-seater and 7-seater (the third row can only seat kids) is available in four trims called RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ with more than 20 key features as standard equipment to woo buyers.
 

Students to rate performance of teachers in Odisha

Photo: Representational image
 

Spanish man paddles his way from California to Hawaii, crosses over 4000 km

The 21-foot-long (6.4-meter-long) vessel endured rough weather, including when Hurricane Flossie passed within 60 miles (200 kilometres). (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chinmayanand should be asked where my daughter is: Parents of missing law student

An FIR has been registered against former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand after the law student who alleged he had been harassing her went missing, police said on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: HC dismisses Nalini's plea on premature release

The Madras High Court dismissed on Thursday Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini Sriharan's plea seeking direction to the state to press the governor decide on its recommendation for premature release of all the seven people, including her, serving life term in the case. (Photo: File)

NIA conducts raid at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu over terror alert

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches across multiple locations here in connection with a recent terror alert issued to Tamil Nadu. (Photo: ANI)

‘Resume immediately’: Officer who quit IAS over Centre's J&K move asked to return

Kannan Gopinathan, who was the secretary, power department of the Union Territories of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, submitted his resignation to the Home Ministry on August 21. (Photo: Facebook/ @kannan.gopinathan)

By-elections for two Rajya Sabha seats from UP on Sept 23

The by-elections were necessitated after the resignations of Surendra Singh Nagar and Sanjay Seth from the Rajya Sabha and the Samajwadi Party. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham