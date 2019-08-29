Nation Current Affairs 29 Aug 2019 ‘Urge respect for ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Urge respect for human rights, comply with legal procedures’: US on J&K

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 29, 2019, 8:44 pm IST
Updated Aug 29, 2019, 8:52 pm IST
In a subtle warning to Pakistan, US spokesperson also highlighted need to ‘prevent cross-border terrorism’.
‘We continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern,’ the US spokesperson added. (Photo: PTI)
 ‘We continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern,’ the US spokesperson added. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: US State Department spokesperson on Thursday said that the US is keeping a close watch on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and continues to be “very concerned by reports of detentions and the continued restrictions of the residents of the region,” reported NDTV. This comes barely days after India categorically stated that issues between Pakistan and India are strictly bilateral.

"We urge respect for human rights, compliance with legal procedures, and an inclusive dialogue with those affected," he added.

 

In a subtle warning to Pakistan, he also highlighted the need to "maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control and to prevent cross-border terrorism". 

"We welcome Prime Minister Modi's statement that Jammu and Kashmir will soon return to a normal political status... We continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern," the spokesperson added.

Three days ago, US President Donald Trump had discussed Jammu and Kashmir "at great length" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit at Biarritz in France.

During the discussion, PM Modi had stressed that India and Pakistan were one before 1947 and all issues between the two were bilateral -- categorically rejecting any third party mediation.

"There are many bilateral issues between India and Pakistan, and we don't want to trouble any third country. We can discuss and resolve these issues bilaterally," PM Modi had said.

President Trump at the G7 summit had said, "The Prime Minister really feels that he has the situation under control... I have very good relationship with both the gentlemen (PM Modi and Imran Khan) and I'm here. I think they can do it (resolve the issue) themselves".

On Tuesday, Pakistan wrote to the United Nations, flagging what it called "massive violations of International Human Rights Law" in Jammu and Kashmir. "The letter is not worth the paper it is written on," the foreign ministry has responded.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, article 370, us, mediation, pakistan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The issue, which was mentioned before the apex court on Wednesday by a group of lawyers urging it to take cognisance in the matter, would come up for hearing on Friday before a bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna. (Photo: File)

SC steps in for missing UP law student who accused BJP leader of harassment

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

The division bench said the matter would be heard on September 2 and directed the state government that Roy not be arrested till September 5. (Photo: File)

WB HC grants protection from arrest to Mukul Roy till Sept 5 in cheating case

The meeting of the two NSAs came days after Modi met his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in France. (Photo: ANI)

France's NSA meets PM Modi in Delhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's what Samantha and Naga Chaitanya planned for Nagarjuna's birthday celebration

Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni.
 

Viral video: Kartik Aaryan fan pulls his cheeks and his expressions win many hearts

Kartik Aaryan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Prasad' at Indore's Khajrana temple gets FSSAI certificate

Recently the FSSAI conducted a detailed audit of the prasad and other food items served to devotees at the Khajrana temple, Indore's Chief Food Safety Officer Manish Swami said on Thursday. (Photo: File)
 

Now get your Maruti serviced right at your doorstep!

The service covers all Maruti cars whether they run on petrol, diesel or CNG.
 

International hotel chain to ditch single-use plastics

Instead of moving to refillable, wall mounted dispensers, the hotel will switch to larger pump-action bottles. (Photo: AFP)
 

OnePlus Bullet Wireless 2 review: Fire in the whole!

The OnePlus Bullet 2 wireless is no doubt a great audio product for fans of clean, true and unaltered audio quality.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

WB HC grants protection from arrest to Mukul Roy till Sept 5 in cheating case

The division bench said the matter would be heard on September 2 and directed the state government that Roy not be arrested till September 5. (Photo: File)

France's NSA meets PM Modi in Delhi

The meeting of the two NSAs came days after Modi met his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in France. (Photo: ANI)

Chinese envoy calls for 'one-plus-one: more than two' diplomatic formula with India

BCC president Sitaram Sharma observed that in recent times silk exports from India have shown a downward trend. He advised the Silk Association of India to diversify to other textile products and look into the prospects of penetrating into the rapidly growing markets, particularly in the African countries in order to increase exports. (Photo: DC)

After RBI payout, FM Nirmala promises better spending efficiency to boost growth

Sitharaman hit out at the Congress for indulging in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham