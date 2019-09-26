Nation Current Affairs 26 Sep 2019 News Digest: A smart ...
Nation, Current Affairs

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 26, 2019, 9:33 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2019, 9:34 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
(Photo: File)
Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Kerala church fiasco: Tensions are high on the scene at Piravom St Mary’s church in Kerala’s Ernakulam district after police entered the premises to execute an order of the Supreme Court granting control to the Orthodox faction in their showdown with Jacobites.

 

Read |  Kerala church fiasco: High tension as cops enter church to execute SC order

CPI(M) denies DMK money: Refuting the media reports which claimed that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has funded Rs 25 crore to left parties, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has clarified that the "amount" stated in the media reports are concocted.

Read |  CPI(M) refutes reports of DMK's funding to left parties, terms it 'concocted'

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu gets a second chance to form government: After preliminary attempts to negotiate a unity coalition between Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival Benny Gantz failed, Israel's President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday tasked Netanyahu with forming a new government in the country.

Read | Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu wins first chance to form government

Joe Biden lashes out at US President Trump: Joe Biden on Wednesday said that US President Donald Trump has committed "an impeachable offence" by asking Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to initiate an investigation against the former US vice president.

Read | Trump has committed 'an impeachable offence': Joe Biden

Unnao rape case: A Delhi court on Wednesday directed technology company, Apple, to give location details of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on the day 17-year-old girl from Unnao was allegedly raped by him.

Read | Unnao case: Court directs Apple to disclose Kuldeep's location on day of incident

Ayodhya land dispute case: The Muslim parties on Thursday took a U-turn on questioning the authorship of the 2003 report of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and apologised to the Supreme Court for wasting it's time in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

Read | Ayodhya case: Muslim parties apologise in SC for questioning 2003 ASI report

Antigua PM on extradition of Mehul Choksi: Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne on Wednesday (local time) said that Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi is a "crook" and Indian officials are "free to interrogate him".

Read | Mehul Choksi a crook, Indian officials free to investigate him: Antigua PM

RBI extends PMC limit: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday increased the withdrawal limit for Mumbai-based Punjab and Maharashtra Co-Operative Bank (PMC Bank) account holders. In a statement, the central bank said PMC Bank customers can now withdraw Rs 10,000 from their account, instead of Rs 1,000.

Read: RBI raises withdrawal limit for PMC bank customers to Rs 10,000

Karnataka bypolls: The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it will defer the bypolls in 15 Karnataka assembly seats as the hearing of the petitions challenging the disqualification of the rebel lawmakers remains pending in court.

Read | EC delays polls to 15 K'taka seats till SC decides on disqualified MLAs

White Houses' mistakes: In the hours after the release on Wednesday of the rough transcript of President Donald Trump's July phone call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the White House circulated an email with proposed talking points for Trump's defenders.

Read | Amid Trump-Ukraine row, White House ‘mistakenly’ sends email to Democrats

SC's reminder: The Supreme Court on Thursday made it clear that it cannot give even an extra day for parties to complete their arguments in the Ayodhya title dispute case.

Read | Not a day more: SC reminds Ayodhya parties of Oct 18 deadline

BJP- Shiv Sena alliance: The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena will contest the upcoming Maharashtra state elections together and have built a consensus on seat share with majority of seats in the BJP’s kitty.

Read | Consensus on seat sharing in Maha; BJP gets 144, Sena 126: Report

Tags: karnataka bypolls, cpi (m), unnao rape case
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


