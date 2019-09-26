World America 26 Sep 2019 Amid Trump-Ukraine r ...
World, America

Amid Trump-Ukraine row, White House ‘mistakenly’ sends email to Democrats

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 26, 2019, 3:42 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2019, 3:42 pm IST
Unfortunately for the White House, the email was mistakenly sent to not only Republicans but also Democratic lawmakers and their staffs.
The message, titled, "What you need to know: President Trump's call with President Zelenskyy," was quickly recalled - but not before Democrats took to Twitter to ridicule the White House over the error.
 The message, titled, "What you need to know: President Trump's call with President Zelenskyy," was quickly recalled - but not before Democrats took to Twitter to ridicule the White House over the error. (Photo: File)

Washington: In the hours after the release on Wednesday of the rough transcript of President Donald Trump's July phone call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the White House circulated an email with proposed talking points for Trump's defenders.

Unfortunately for the White House, the email was mistakenly sent to not only Republicans but also Democratic lawmakers and their staffs.

 

The message, titled, "What you need to know: President Trump's call with President Zelenskyy," was quickly recalled - but not before Democrats took to Twitter to ridicule the White House over the error.

Rep Brendan Boyle, in a tweet said: "I would like to thank @WhiteHouse for sending me their talking points on how best to spin the disastrous Trump/Zelensky call in Trump's favour. However, I will not be using their spin and will instead stick with the truth. But thanks though."

As per Washington Post report, Another Democratic lawmaker, Rep. Bill Pascrell, N.J., shared the full talking points in a tweet, calling them "complete Orwellian lies and toxic trash."

Several Democratic Hill staffers said they had received the talking points as well as a follow-up email recalling the message.

Among the talking points distributed by the White House is the claim that there was no quid pro quo and that "what the President actually talked about was entirely proper."

...
