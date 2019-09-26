World America 26 Sep 2019 Mehul Choksi a crook ...
World, America

Mehul Choksi a crook, Indian officials free to investigate him: Antigua PM

ANI
Published Sep 26, 2019, 9:05 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2019, 9:07 am IST
Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi, who both fled the country a year ago, are key accused in the USD 2 billion PNB fraud case.
Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne on Wednesday (local time) said that Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi is a "crook" and Indian officials are "free to interrogate him". (Photo: File)
New York: Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne on Wednesday (local time) said that Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi is a "crook" and Indian officials are "free to interrogate him".

"Got subsequent information that Mehul Choksi is a crook, he does not add value to our country. He will be deported ultimately after he exhausts appeals. Indian officials are free to investigate based on his willingness to participate," Browne told ANI.

 

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi, who both fled the country a year ago, are key accused in the USD 2 billion PNB fraud case.

Choksi was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda on January 15, 2018.

On June 17, Choksi had submitted an affidavit in the Bombay High Court, stating that he is residing in Antigua and was willing to co-operate in the investigation into the PNB scam.

 

...
