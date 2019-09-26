Unnao case: Court directs Apple to disclose Kuldeep's location on day of incident

A Delhi court on Wednesday directed technology company, Apple, to give location details of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on the day 17-year-old girl from Unnao was allegedly raped by him. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday directed technology company, Apple, to give location details of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on the day 17-year-old girl from Unnao was allegedly raped by him.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma, holding an in-chamber proceedings, directed the iPhone-maker to file the reply by September 28 when it will next hear the matter, a lawyer related to the case said.

The court, meanwhile, recorded the statement of a CISF official in the case related to the murder of Unnao rape survivor's father.

The woman was allegedly raped by Sengar in 2017, when she was a minor. The court had also framed charges against the MLA, representing Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, in the rape case.

The rape survivor's father was arrested on April 3, 2018 in a case by the police under the Arms Act. He died in judicial custody six days later.

