Nation Politics 26 Sep 2019 CPI(M) refutes repor ...
Nation, Politics

CPI(M) refutes reports of DMK's funding to left parties, terms it 'concocted'

ANI
Published Sep 26, 2019, 1:54 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2019, 1:54 pm IST
‘This is nothing but disinformation designed to discredit the Party,’ the press release said.
The press release further stated that all the donations and funds received during the period of the Lok Sabha elections have been reflected in the statement of election accounts which is submitted to the Election Commission of India. (Photo: ANI)
 The press release further stated that all the donations and funds received during the period of the Lok Sabha elections have been reflected in the statement of election accounts which is submitted to the Election Commission of India. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: Refuting the media reports which claimed that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has funded Rs 25 crore to left parties, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has clarified that the "amount" stated in the media reports are concocted.

"Reports have appeared in a section of the media regarding the election funding and expenditure of the CPI (M). This is nothing but disinformation designed to discredit the Party. The "amount" stated in the media report as Party expenditure is concocted," CPI (M) stated in its press release dated September 24.

 

The press release further stated that all the donations and funds received during the period of the Lok Sabha elections have been reflected in the statement of election accounts which is submitted to the Election Commission of India.

"This includes donations and contributions received from all over the country including Tamil Nadu. Nothing is hidden as falsely alleged. Secondly, the statement of accounts has given the full expenditure incurred by the Party during the elections," it added.

It also stated that all this can be verified when the statement of accounts will be put up on the official website of the Election Commission of India.

According to some media reports, which quoted the election affidavit of the DMK, stated that Rs 25 crore has been given to the opposition parties. A sum of Rs 15 crore was given to the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Rs 10 crore to the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Further, the reports also claimed that the Left parties have not mentioned this amount in their election expenditure affidavit until now.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: cpi(m), dmk, donations, lok sabha elections
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

On July 5, the court had granted 30 days parole to Nalini Sriharan, who is serving a life sentence in the case. (Photo: File)

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict moves Madras HC, seeks 30-day leave

The accused was helped by his brother in chopping her body into pieces and dump them in septic tank and drain. (Representational Image)

Delhi man kills wife, calls mother-in-law to confess; she takes it lightly

'They do it, only pretend they don't,' S Jaishankar on Pak terrorism

The incident took place at a mall in Mangalore on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: Karnataka man beaten for saying 'India a Hindu Rashtra', video goes viral



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women more frequent gamers than men, reveals study

According to the women, their gaming tendencies stemmed from several factors like peers, friends, spouses, and even social media advertisements. (Photo: alistdaily / Representational Image)
 

Malaika Arora's sultry red carpet look made beau Arjun Kapoor set internet on fire

Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Skoda Kodiaq Scout to launch on September 30

The Kodiaq Scout will share its feature list with the SUV’s base-spec Style variant.
 

How easy is it to start a start-up?

Most of the new and young entrepreneurs don’t know about the right methodologies, when it comes to current policies on setting up a start-up.
 

Couple from Mathura set car ablaze, fire shots in air to ‘announce marriage’

The accused, Shubham Choudhary and Anjula Sharma, were reported to have revealed to the police that their intention was to grab eyeballs to announce their marriage. (Photo: AP | Representative)
 

MS Dhoni beats Kohli, stands behind PM Modi in India's most admired list; reports

Mahendra Singh Dhoni acquired an admiration score of 8.58 per cent, while PM Modi acquired an admiration score of 15.66 per cent. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma meet D K Shivakumar in Tihar jail

The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar and a few others. (Photo: File)

BJP protests outside Kejriwal's residence over his NRC dig at Tiwari

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

Unnao case: Court directs Apple to disclose Kuldeep's location on day of incident

A Delhi court on Wednesday directed technology company, Apple, to give location details of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on the day 17-year-old girl from Unnao was allegedly raped by him. (Photo: File)

Don’t repeat 1971 mistake or be prepared for consequences in PoK: Rajnath

‘We do not accept its (PoK) existence because Pakistan has forcibly seized it, we do not accept it and so till this date, 24 seats have been left empty in the J&K assembly for PoK,’ he said. (Photo: Twitter | Rajnath Singh)

Kejriwal wants 'cut money' from consumers buying govt's onion: Tiwari

On Monday, Kejriwal said his government would sell onion through ration shops and mobile vans on a cheaper rate. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham