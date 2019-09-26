Nation Current Affairs 26 Sep 2019 Kerala church fiasco ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala church fiasco: High tension as cops enter church to execute SC order

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 26, 2019, 3:56 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2019, 4:46 pm IST
Jacobites, Orthodox factions in Ernakulam have been struggling to gain control of 1000 churches.
In 2017, the apex court had upheld the 1934 constitution of Malankara church and gave Orthodox group control over 1100 parishes and churches in Kerala but Jacobites, who were controlling majority of the churches, are not ready to give up. (Photo: Manorama news | video screengrab)
 In 2017, the apex court had upheld the 1934 constitution of Malankara church and gave Orthodox group control over 1100 parishes and churches in Kerala but Jacobites, who were controlling majority of the churches, are not ready to give up. (Photo: Manorama news | video screengrab)

Thiruvananthapuram: Tensions are high on the scene at Piravom St Mary’s church in Kerala’s Ernakulam district after police entered the premises to execute an order of the Supreme Court granting control to the Orthodox faction in their showdown with Jacobites, reported Hindustan Times.

Jacobites and Orthodox, two of the biggest Christian factions of the Syrian church in Ernakulam have been struggling to gain control of 1000 odd churches and their rich treasuries. In 2017, the apex court had upheld the 1934 constitution of Malankara church and gave Orthodox group control over 1100 parishes and churches in Kerala but Jacobites, who were controlling majority of the churches, are not ready to give up.

 

The confrontation between the Orthodox and the Jacobite factions worsened on Thursday, as hundreds of supporters of the latter group camped inside the Piravom Valiyapalli church in rural Ernakulam. The police broke the church gate and took away the Jacobite believers, reported NDTV.

Several protesting Jacobites threatened that they would jump into the river in front of the church, if they were removed forcefully.

The situation at Piravom church deteriorated on Thursday when the Orthodox faction tried to take control and Jacobites refused to budge. Hundreds of Jacobites stood inside the church compound to guard the gate.

Amid the suicide threats, District Collector S Suhas rushed to the spot and tried to reason with the protesters, telling them that the police was there to implement the top court’s orders. The police finally entered the church and started arresting protesters. The court has sought a report by 1:45 pm Thursday of the action taken on their order.

On September 7, the Supreme Court had come down heavily on a judge of the Kerala high court for issuing orders purportedly in contravention to the top court’s direction in the church dispute case.

It took strong exception to the HC’s tinkering of its 2017 verdict on right to conduct administration and prayers in churches in a dispute between two factions. The top court set aside the Kerala High Court order that prayer services at the churches should be performed alternately by the two rival factions of the Malankara Church. The apex court in 2017 said that prayer services have to be performed in consonance with the 1934 Malankara Church Constitution and guidelines.

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: kerala, church, jacobites and orthodox, piravom st mary’s church
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

A few days ago, the villagers conducted a Panchayat on the issue and the family members of the 10-year old girl had branded Jayaram as a witch, Sub-Inspector of Police L Himagiri said. (Photo: Representational)

Tribal man burnt alive on suspicion of witchcraft in AP, investigation underway

The development came after protests from PMC Bank customers in past two days following the RBI's move to allow the co-operative bank's customers to withdraw only a sum of Rs 1,000 from their accounts over the next six months. (Photo: File)

RBI raises withdrawal limit for PMC bank customers to Rs 10,000

AAP leader Sanjay Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi: AAP appoints Sanjay Singh in-charge for upcoming polls

These seats were vacated after the disqualification of the rebel Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs following their resignation from their respective parties. (Photo: File)

EC delays polls to 15 K'taka seats till SC decides on disqualified MLAs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women more frequent gamers than men, reveals study

According to the women, their gaming tendencies stemmed from several factors like peers, friends, spouses, and even social media advertisements. (Photo: alistdaily / Representational Image)
 

Malaika Arora's sultry red carpet look made beau Arjun Kapoor set internet on fire

Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Skoda Kodiaq Scout to launch on September 30

The Kodiaq Scout will share its feature list with the SUV’s base-spec Style variant.
 

How easy is it to start a start-up?

Most of the new and young entrepreneurs don’t know about the right methodologies, when it comes to current policies on setting up a start-up.
 

Couple from Mathura set car ablaze, fire shots in air to ‘announce marriage’

The accused, Shubham Choudhary and Anjula Sharma, were reported to have revealed to the police that their intention was to grab eyeballs to announce their marriage. (Photo: AP | Representative)
 

MS Dhoni beats Kohli, stands behind PM Modi in India's most admired list; reports

Mahendra Singh Dhoni acquired an admiration score of 8.58 per cent, while PM Modi acquired an admiration score of 15.66 per cent. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

RBI raises withdrawal limit for PMC bank customers to Rs 10,000

The development came after protests from PMC Bank customers in past two days following the RBI's move to allow the co-operative bank's customers to withdraw only a sum of Rs 1,000 from their accounts over the next six months. (Photo: File)

EC delays polls to 15 K'taka seats till SC decides on disqualified MLAs

These seats were vacated after the disqualification of the rebel Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs following their resignation from their respective parties. (Photo: File)

CBI arrests IPS officer in 2016 Narada sting, first such arrest in scam

He was arrested and produced in court by the CBI on Wednesday. (Photo: Screengrab)

Maha assembly: Shah, Nadda meet in Delhi to take decision on alliance

Elections for the 288 seats of Legislative Assembly in Maharashtra will be held on October 21. The counting of votes shall take place on October 24. (Photo: ANI)

Robert Vadra's custodial interrogation required: ED to Delhi HC

The court was hearing the ED's plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to Vadra by a trial court. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham