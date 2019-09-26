World America 26 Sep 2019 Trump has committed ...
World, America

Trump has committed 'an impeachable offence': Joe Biden

ANI
Published Sep 26, 2019, 2:13 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2019, 3:07 pm IST
Trump has termed Democrats' investigation of his conversation as a political witch hunt.
Joe Biden on Wednesday said that US President Donald Trump has committed
 Joe Biden on Wednesday said that US President Donald Trump has committed "an impeachable offence" by asking Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to initiate an investigation against the former US vice president. (Photo: File)

Washington: Joe Biden on Wednesday said that US President Donald Trump has committed "an impeachable offence" by asking Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to initiate an investigation against the former US vice president.

"The idea that someone would call ahead of a foreign state, ahead of time withhold significant military aid that's badly needed in order to prevent the Russian separatists who are in Ukraine, from taking over Ukraine, and then ask basically can you cooperate with Rudy Giuliani -- he's coming over," CNN quoted Biden as saying during a Jimmy Kimmel show.

 

He also criticised Trump for "getting the Justice Department engaged in this."

"Based on the material they acknowledged today, it seems to me it's awful hard to avoid the conclusion that it is an impeachable offence. And a violation of constitutional responsibility," Biden said.

Earlier in the day, a transcript of the conversation of Trump and Zelensky was released by the White House which shows that Trump repeatedly urged his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate political rival, Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter, during a phone call.

The release of the transcript that shows the US President repeatedly pressing his counterpart to investigate the issue comes a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared that Trump had betrayed his oath of office and announced opening a formal impeachment inquiry.

"There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it ... It sounds horrible to me," Trump said, as mentioned in the document.

The transcript, which a senior White House official said was developed with assistance from voice recognition software along with note-takers and experts listening, will likely amplify the Democratic impeachment effort, CNN reported.

The recent development comes as a whistleblowers complaint to the intelligence community's inspector general that Trump pressured Zelensky during the July phone call to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Biden's son Hunter.

Trump has termed Democrats' investigation of his conversation as a political witch hunt.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: donald trump, joe biden, ukraine, us
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosted Iraq's Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi for talks on Wednesday focused on attacks on the kingdom's oil infrastructure, which Washington has blamed on Iran. (Photo: File)

Saudi Crown Prince hosts Iraq PM for talks on oil attacks

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered Donald Trump one last chance to avoid becoming only the fourth president in office to face impeachment proceedings. (Photo: File)

‘Undo it': Pelosi's last chance to Trump before she launched impeachment inquiry

After preliminary attempts to negotiate a unity coalition between Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival Benny Gantz failed, Israel's President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday tasked Netanyahu with forming a new government in the country. (Photo: ANI)

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu wins first chance to form government

The death toll from the 5.8-magnitude earthquake that jolted parts of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Tuesday evening, has mounted to 37. (Photo: ANI)

37 killed, over 500 injured as 5.8 magnitude earthquake hits PoK



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women more frequent gamers than men, reveals study

According to the women, their gaming tendencies stemmed from several factors like peers, friends, spouses, and even social media advertisements. (Photo: alistdaily / Representational Image)
 

Malaika Arora's sultry red carpet look made beau Arjun Kapoor set internet on fire

Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Skoda Kodiaq Scout to launch on September 30

The Kodiaq Scout will share its feature list with the SUV’s base-spec Style variant.
 

How easy is it to start a start-up?

Most of the new and young entrepreneurs don’t know about the right methodologies, when it comes to current policies on setting up a start-up.
 

Couple from Mathura set car ablaze, fire shots in air to ‘announce marriage’

The accused, Shubham Choudhary and Anjula Sharma, were reported to have revealed to the police that their intention was to grab eyeballs to announce their marriage. (Photo: AP | Representative)
 

MS Dhoni beats Kohli, stands behind PM Modi in India's most admired list; reports

Mahendra Singh Dhoni acquired an admiration score of 8.58 per cent, while PM Modi acquired an admiration score of 15.66 per cent. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

‘Undo it': Pelosi's last chance to Trump before she launched impeachment inquiry

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered Donald Trump one last chance to avoid becoming only the fourth president in office to face impeachment proceedings. (Photo: File)

Take strong steps against states providing havens to terrorists: India at UN

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan called upon the international community to expeditiously adopt the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT)

'Rescind actions in Kashmir': Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to India

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday asked India to

Donald Trump calls Democratic impeachment inquiry a 'joke'

Trump and his allies claimed the July 25 call contained no evidence of a quid pro quo pressuring Zelensky to probe the president's top Democratic rival for the White House. (Photo: File)

India cannot replicate China, has to invent its own development path: Jaishankar

Jaishankar said that socio-economic changes have taken place in the last five years in the country such as growth of awareness, literacy, changes in gender gap, skills and connectivity. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham