News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Balakot air strike: The Indian air strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Pakistan’s Balakot was “over within 90 seconds”, reported Hindustan Times.

The strike was carried in such secrecy that even the families of the Indian air strike team did not knew about the developments.

Read | 'No doubt Balakot targets were hit, it was all over in 90 seconds'

India on US sanctions: India will push ahead with its USD 5 billion air-defence missile deal with its longstanding defence partner Russia despite threat of US sanctions, a stand that will be made clear to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who will reach New Delhi tonight, diplomatic sources said.

Read | ‘Can't wish away’ Russia defence ties: Indian diplomats before Pompeo visit

Congress vs Thakor: Gujarat state assembly speaker Rajendra Trivedi and former Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Alpesh Thakor were served notice on Monday by the Gujarat High Court after the Congress party demanded that Thakor must be disqualified as an elected representative.

Read | Congress wants disqualification of Alpesh Thakor as MLA; moves High Court

Mukul Roy on TMC members joining BJP: Taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP leader Mukul Roy said "yeh trailer hai, film abhi baki hai", a popular one-liner, as one more Trinamool Congress assembly lawmaker and 10 Zila Parishad members, including their chief, joined the BJP on Monday.

Read | No TMC govt will be left in WB: Mukul Roy as MLA, 10 Zilla parishad members join BJP

Nusrat and Mimi take oath: Actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, who recently tied the knot with Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain, took oath as a member of the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Actor Mimi Chakraborty also took oath.

Read | Newly-wed Nusrat Jahan, friend Mimi take oath as LS members

Supreme Court on 2 seats of Rajya Sabha bypolls: The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a petition by the Congress against holding separate bypolls on two Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat.

It said that the court could not intervene once the poll panel has issued the order.

Read | SC rejects Congress petition against separate Rajya Sabha bypolls

Mehul Choksi's extradition: The Antigua and Barbuda government will revoke the citizenship of Mehul Choksi after he has exhausted all his legal options, the island’s PM Gaston Browne said, according to the Antigua Observer newspaper.

Read | Choksi will be extradited after he has exhausted legal options: Antigua PM

1975 Emergency completes 44 years: This day, forty-four years ago, former president Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed declared national emergency across India in 1975, which lasted for 21 months. Thus, elections were suspended and civil liberties were curbed.

Read | Emergency, 44: Facts to know about the 1975 political decision

Rise of mobocracy: The mob lynching of a man in Jharkhand is not the first such incident in this year. Referring to the data, this is the 11th incident of the hate crime this year. So far, there have been four deaths and 22 people were injured in mob violence.

Read | 121 cases of mob violence since 2015; 66 per cent cases in BJP ruled states: Data

Amit Shah's Kashmir visit: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s two-day visit to the state of Jammu and Kashmir will be beginning on June 26

Shah was scheduled to visit the state on June which was changed as the parliamentary proceedings would keep him busy.

Read | Amit Shah on his two-day visit to J&K from tomorrow

Water crisis strike in Tamil Nadu: The indefinite strike by the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) members demanding Cauvery and Hemavati waters to be channelised for saving standing crops entered the fifth day on Tuesday. Farmers in Mandya have been demanding diversion of Cauvery and Hemavati waters to their canals in order to save their produce.

Read | 'Nothing in our hands': Irrigation Minister as K'taka farmers' strike enters day 5

Andhra Pradesh-Telangana CMs first official meet: The chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would meet "officially" for the first time in almost three years on June 28 here to sort out differences related to water issues, sources close to the development said on Tuesday.

Read | Andhra Pradesh, T'gana CMs to discuss water issues on June 28: source

Global trade war: US President Donald Trump views this week's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping as a chance to see where Beijing stands on the two countries' trade war, and is "comfortable with any outcome" from the talks, a senior US official said on Monday.

Read | Trump 'comfortable with any outcome' on trade talks with Xi Jinping: US official

Sexual allegations on Donald Trump: US President Donald Trump on Monday once again vigorously denied allegations by a magazine advice columnist that he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s in a New York department store dressing room, adding: “She’s not my type.”

Read | ‘She’s not my type’: Donald Trump on sexual assault allegations by US writer

India-US ties: Congressman Eliot L Engel, Chairman of House Committee on Foreign Affairs, in a letter urged Pompeo to not only reaffirm and strengthen the US-India strategic partnership, but also convey a coherent set of objectives and predictability to the new Indian government that will help this relationship reach its full potential.

Read | Lack of predictability, coherence in India-US relationship: Congressman to Pompeo