Cricket World Cup 2019

World America 25 Jun 2019 Trump 'comforta ...
World, America

Trump 'comfortable with any outcome' on trade talks with Xi Jinping: US official

REUTERS
Published Jun 25, 2019, 10:57 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2019, 10:57 am IST
The much-anticipated meeting at G-20 summit in Japan will be the first face-to-face meeting for leaders since trade talks broke off in May.
The United States and China have waged an 11-month trade war marked by tit-for-tat tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of each others' goods, roiling financial markets, disrupting supply chains and crimping global economic growth prospects. (Photo: AP | File)
 The United States and China have waged an 11-month trade war marked by tit-for-tat tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of each others' goods, roiling financial markets, disrupting supply chains and crimping global economic growth prospects. (Photo: AP | File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump views this week's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping as a chance to see where Beijing stands on the two countries' trade war, and is "comfortable with any outcome" from the talks, a senior US official said on Monday.

The much-anticipated meeting at the G-20 summit in Japan will be the first face-to-face meeting for the leaders since trade talks broke off in May, leading to a hike in US tariffs on imports of Chinese goods.

 

The United States and China have waged an 11-month trade war marked by tit-for-tat tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of each others' goods, roiling financial markets, disrupting supply chains and crimping global economic growth prospects.

The senior administration official, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity, declined to give details about plans for the meeting, other than to say it would likely happen on the second day of the Friday-Saturday summit in Osaka.

"It's really just an opportunity for the president to maintain his engagement as he has very closely with his Chinese counterpart. Even as trade frictions persist, he's got the opportunity to see where the Chinese side is since the talks last left off," the official said.

"The President is quite comfortable with any outcome," the official added.

The Trump administration has accused China of failing to protect intellectual property, forcing US companies to transfer technology to Chinese partners and failing to provide a level playing field for US companies.

Talks between the United States and China broke down in May after the US side accused China of backing away from previously agreed commitments.

The senior administration official declined to say whether the meeting was seen as a chance to restart talks or achieve a more formal agreement.

"The President has been quite clear that he needs to see structural real reform in China across a number of issues and a number of sectors, and nothing about that has changed," a second official said.

"The fact that talks broke down in May hasn't changed that as the ultimate goal," the official said.

At least eight bilaterals

Trump, who is known for preferring one-on-one meetings to multilateral talks, will meet separately with at least eight world leaders while he is at the summit, the first official said.

He plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, the official said, declining to give details of the dates and times because Trump's schedule was still in flux.

Trump will also meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is hosting the summit, the official told reporters on a conference call, noting additional bilateral meetings could still be announced.

Trump wants to talk to partners and allies to get their support for his Iran sanctions program and to talk about how to encourage Iran to enter into diplomatic negotiations after Tehran shot down an unmanned American drone last week, a third official said.

...
Tags: donald trump, xi jinping, global trade war, narendra modi, g-20 summit
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

The group of lawyers said they saw toddlers without diapers being cared for by unrelated children. Detained children lacked adequate food, clean clothes, toothbrushes and showers and some children slept on concrete floors, they said. The conditions were first reported by the Associated Press. (Photo: AP)

Around 250 migrant children relocated from overcrowded Texas border

The unfinished condominium doubled as housing for the workers who were building the seven-story structure. (Photo: File)

Cambodia charges 4 Chinese after building collapse killed 28

The girl, identified as Gurupreet Kaur, died in a remote desert area west of Lukeville, Arizona, a US border town 50 miles (80 km) southwest of Tucson, after her mother left her with other Indian migrants she was travelling with to go in search of water, a medical examiner and US Border Patrol said. (Photo: Pixabay)

‘Wanted safer, better life for her’: Mother of Indian girl who died in Arizona desert

On the eve of his arrival in New Delhi, a top US lawmaker Tuesday told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that there is lack of predictability and coherence in America's strategic relationship with India. (Photo: File)

Lack of predictability, coherence in India-US relationship: Congressman to Pompeo



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy Paris ahead of Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner’s wedding

Priyanka and Nick in Paris. (Photo: Instagram)
 

‘Wanted safer, better life for her’: Mother of Indian girl who died in Arizona desert

The girl, identified as Gurupreet Kaur, died in a remote desert area west of Lukeville, Arizona, a US border town 50 miles (80 km) southwest of Tucson, after her mother left her with other Indian migrants she was travelling with to go in search of water, a medical examiner and US Border Patrol said. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Did you know Prince Harry and Meghan’s new home cost 2.7 million euros

The royal family carried out more than 3,200 official engagements in Britain and around the world in the financial year to April. (Photo: AFP)
 

PRV sirens to play 'Jagte Raho' tune to alert public in Lucknow

The sirens will be used to alert the people in the area and if found to be successful, the recorded messages can be applied to other areas such as traffic management as well. (Photo: ANI)
 

Expensive Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro price explained

The rear is where the magic will happen and these are the reasons for the drastic increase in price of the Galaxy Note 10 Pro.
 

In drought-hit Bundelkhand, village returns to age-old water conservation techniques

Shanti, a farmer, says: ‘Eight to 10 years ago, we decided to divert wastewater to ponds and this measure has rejuvenated the water level and has made farming easier.’ (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

‘Wanted safer, better life for her’: Mother of Indian girl who died in Arizona desert

The girl, identified as Gurupreet Kaur, died in a remote desert area west of Lukeville, Arizona, a US border town 50 miles (80 km) southwest of Tucson, after her mother left her with other Indian migrants she was travelling with to go in search of water, a medical examiner and US Border Patrol said. (Photo: Pixabay)

Lack of predictability, coherence in India-US relationship: Congressman to Pompeo

On the eve of his arrival in New Delhi, a top US lawmaker Tuesday told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that there is lack of predictability and coherence in America's strategic relationship with India. (Photo: File)

‘She’s not my type’: Donald Trump on sexual assault allegations by US writer

Trump made the comment in an interview with The Hill, a political news outlet, that touched on the allegations from E. Jean Carroll, who says in her new book that the alleged rape occurred in the mid-1990s. (Photo: File)

Trump slaps new sanctions against Iran, aims at supreme leader, other officials

Trump signed the punitive financial measures against in the Oval Office, calling this a 'strong and proportionate response to Iran's increasingly provocative actions.' (Photo: File)

Pompeo didn't discuss Khashoggi murder case with Saudi King: US official

The official could not confirm if the case had been raised with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), whom Pompeo met later, CNN reported. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham