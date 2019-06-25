Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 25 Jun 2019 SC rejects Congress ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC rejects Congress petition against separate Rajya Sabha bypolls

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 25, 2019, 11:54 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2019, 12:02 pm IST
The petition was filed by the Leader of the Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly, Pareshbhai Dhanani.
It said that the court could not intervene once the poll panel has issued the order. (Photo: File)
 It said that the court could not intervene once the poll panel has issued the order. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a petition by the Congress against holding separate bypolls on two Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat.

It said that the court could not intervene once the poll panel has issued the order.

 

The two Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant following the election of BJP president Amit Shah from Gandhinagar and Union minister Smriti Irani from Amethi to the Lok Sabha.

Pareshbhai Dhanani, Congress MLA from Amreli and Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Assembly, had asked the top court to order the poll panel to hold the bypolls simultaneously.

...
Tags: supreme court, rajya sabha, amit shah, smriti irani
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The project, expected to cost over Rs. 1 lakh crore, is funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). (Photo: Rpresentational image)

54,000 mangroves to be affected by bullet train project: Minister

Two others were injured in the hit-and-run on Monday night. (Representational Image)

UP man fails to molest woman, drives car over her family members; 2 dead

An outlet selling ‘kachoris’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh has come under the scanner of the Income Tax department (Aligarh range). (Representational Image)

UP 'kachori' seller earns 60-70 lakhs annually; I-T dept on alert after tip off

(Photo: File)

Choksi has exhausted all his legal options, will be extradited: Antigua PM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UP 'kachori' seller earns 60-70 lakhs annually; I-T dept on alert after tip off

An outlet selling ‘kachoris’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh has come under the scanner of the Income Tax department (Aligarh range). (Representational Image)
 

Heart-warming clip of injured stray dog goes viral; watch video

The pharmacy’s security footage shows her attending to the dog. Banu herself shared a video later showing her sweetly tending to the wounds on the paw. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy Paris ahead of Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner’s wedding

Priyanka and Nick in Paris. (Photo: Instagram)
 

‘Wanted safer, better life for her’: Mother of Indian girl who died in Arizona desert

The girl, identified as Gurupreet Kaur, died in a remote desert area west of Lukeville, Arizona, a US border town 50 miles (80 km) southwest of Tucson, after her mother left her with other Indian migrants she was travelling with to go in search of water, a medical examiner and US Border Patrol said. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Did you know Prince Harry and Meghan’s new home cost 2.7 million euros

The royal family carried out more than 3,200 official engagements in Britain and around the world in the financial year to April. (Photo: AFP)
 

PRV sirens to play 'Jagte Raho' tune to alert public in Lucknow

The sirens will be used to alert the people in the area and if found to be successful, the recorded messages can be applied to other areas such as traffic management as well. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘No one tried to settle rape allegation against my son,' says Kerala CPI(M) leader

Balakrishnan, who addressed the media after a meeting of the party’s state committee, said he came to know about the complaint only after a court sent a notice to his house in January. (Photo: PTI)

Country has gone through 'Super Emergency' in last 5 yrs: Mamata attacks Modi govt

She also skipped the swearing-in ceremony of the new government last month and did not attend the June 15 NITI Aayog meeting. (Photo: File)

Hands up! UP's Badaun police frisk people at gunpoint, see video

A video and some photographs of the policemen frisking people and checking their vehicles with one policeman pointing a gun at them, forcing them to stand motionless in hands-up position has gone viral on various social media platforms. (Photo: ANI)

'No doubt Balakot targets were hit, it was all over in 90 seconds'

Picture of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) facility destroyed by Indian Ar Force strikes in Balakot, Pakistan.(Photo: ANI)

PRV sirens to play 'Jagte Raho' tune to alert public in Lucknow

The sirens will be used to alert the people in the area and if found to be successful, the recorded messages can be applied to other areas such as traffic management as well. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham