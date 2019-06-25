SC rejects Congress petition against separate Rajya Sabha bypolls

It said that the court could not intervene once the poll panel has issued the order. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a petition by the Congress against holding separate bypolls on two Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat.

It said that the court could not intervene once the poll panel has issued the order.

The two Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant following the election of BJP president Amit Shah from Gandhinagar and Union minister Smriti Irani from Amethi to the Lok Sabha.

Pareshbhai Dhanani, Congress MLA from Amreli and Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Assembly, had asked the top court to order the poll panel to hold the bypolls simultaneously.