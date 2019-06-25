Cricket World Cup 2019

Amit Shah on his two-day visit to J&K from tomorrow

Published Jun 25, 2019, 12:05 pm IST
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s two-day visit to the state of Jammu and Kashmir will be beginning on June 26, the Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) reported.

Shah was scheduled to visit the state on June which was changed as the parliamentary proceedings would keep him busy.

 

According to the agency, Shah will chair a high-level security meeting in Srinagar during the visit. Shah will also be addressing the BJP workers and Panchayat members in two separate meetings.

Shah is also expected to meet the state governor Satya Pal Malik to discuss the security scenario and the prevalent law and order condition in the state.

“Amit Shah will pay obeisance at the Shri Amarnathji Shrine during his visit. This will be his first visit to the state after he took over as the home minister of the country”, the IANS quoted the sources.

He will not be visiting the Jammu or Ladakh divisions during this visit.

