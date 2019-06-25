Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Other News 25 Jun 2019 121 cases of mob vio ...
Nation, In Other News

121 cases of mob violence since 2015; 66 per cent cases in BJP ruled states: Data

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 25, 2019, 12:47 pm IST
Updated Jun 25, 2019, 1:10 pm IST
Over the last decade, in total 297 incidents of hate crimes have taken place in the country in which 98 people have been killed.
Also, 28 per cent cases were related to cattle theft or slaughter and in 58 per cent of the cases, the victims were Muslims. (Photo: Screengrab)
 Also, 28 per cent cases were related to cattle theft or slaughter and in 58 per cent of the cases, the victims were Muslims. (Photo: Screengrab)

New Delhi: The mob lynching of a man in Jharkhand is not the first such incident in this year reported NDTV. Referring to the data from website ‘factchecker.in’, this is the 11th incident of the hate crime this year. So far, there have been four deaths and 22 people were injured in mob violence.

Over the last decade, in total 297 incidents of hate crimes have taken place in the country in which 98 people have been killed and 722 were injured.

 

The data indicates that while 66 per cent cases took place in BJP-ruled states, 16 per cent cases were reported in Congress-ruled states.

Also, 28 per cent cases were related to cattle theft or slaughter and in 58 per cent of the cases, the victims were Muslims.

Six incidents were reported between 2012 and 2014, while 121 incidents of mob violence over cattle theft have taken place since 2015.

A mob in Kharswan district in Jharkhand attacked Tabrez Ansari on Tuesday on suspicion of theft. He was beaten for hours by the mob before being handed over to the police. According to police, Ansari died on Saturday.

The police have arrested 11 men and suspended two police officers.

...
Tags: mob lynching, jharkhand, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The project, expected to cost over Rs. 1 lakh crore, is funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). (Photo: Rpresentational image)

54,000 mangroves to be affected by bullet train project: Minister

Two others were injured in the hit-and-run on Monday night. (Representational Image)

UP man fails to molest woman, drives car over her family members; 2 dead

An outlet selling ‘kachoris’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh has come under the scanner of the Income Tax department (Aligarh range). (Representational Image)

UP 'kachori' seller earns 60-70 lakhs annually; I-T dept on alert after tip off

(Photo: File)

Choksi has exhausted all his legal options, will be extradited: Antigua PM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UP 'kachori' seller earns 60-70 lakhs annually; I-T dept on alert after tip off

An outlet selling ‘kachoris’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh has come under the scanner of the Income Tax department (Aligarh range). (Representational Image)
 

Heart-warming clip of injured stray dog goes viral; watch video

The pharmacy’s security footage shows her attending to the dog. Banu herself shared a video later showing her sweetly tending to the wounds on the paw. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy Paris ahead of Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner’s wedding

Priyanka and Nick in Paris. (Photo: Instagram)
 

‘Wanted safer, better life for her’: Mother of Indian girl who died in Arizona desert

The girl, identified as Gurupreet Kaur, died in a remote desert area west of Lukeville, Arizona, a US border town 50 miles (80 km) southwest of Tucson, after her mother left her with other Indian migrants she was travelling with to go in search of water, a medical examiner and US Border Patrol said. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Did you know Prince Harry and Meghan’s new home cost 2.7 million euros

The royal family carried out more than 3,200 official engagements in Britain and around the world in the financial year to April. (Photo: AFP)
 

PRV sirens to play 'Jagte Raho' tune to alert public in Lucknow

The sirens will be used to alert the people in the area and if found to be successful, the recorded messages can be applied to other areas such as traffic management as well. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

6 dead, 43 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jharkhand

The accident took place around 3.30 am, they said. CRPF jawans recovered the bodies of six people and rescued 43 passengers by entering the ill-fated bus through the windows, Superintendent of Police Shivani Tiwari told PTI. (Photo: ANI)

Abhinandan's moustache should be made national moustache: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

After Varthaman's returned to India, his swashbuckling gunsliger moustache and equally suave hairstyle has become the new fad among men across the country. (Photo: ANI)

BMC declares Maharashtra CM's official residence defaulter, 18 ministers also in list

The total amount of the bill pending is around Rs 7,44,981, according to BMC. (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah on his two-day visit to J&K from tomorrow

He will not be visiting the Jammu or Ladakh divisions during this visit. (Photo: Twitter)

'Prize money changed my life,' says Punjab constable who won Rs 2 crore lottery

As per the report, he had misplaced the prize money lottery ticket but later found it in his desk drawer at a police station. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham