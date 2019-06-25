121 cases of mob violence since 2015; 66 per cent cases in BJP ruled states: Data

Also, 28 per cent cases were related to cattle theft or slaughter and in 58 per cent of the cases, the victims were Muslims. (Photo: Screengrab)

New Delhi: The mob lynching of a man in Jharkhand is not the first such incident in this year reported NDTV. Referring to the data from website ‘factchecker.in’, this is the 11th incident of the hate crime this year. So far, there have been four deaths and 22 people were injured in mob violence.

Over the last decade, in total 297 incidents of hate crimes have taken place in the country in which 98 people have been killed and 722 were injured.

The data indicates that while 66 per cent cases took place in BJP-ruled states, 16 per cent cases were reported in Congress-ruled states.

Also, 28 per cent cases were related to cattle theft or slaughter and in 58 per cent of the cases, the victims were Muslims.

Six incidents were reported between 2012 and 2014, while 121 incidents of mob violence over cattle theft have taken place since 2015.

A mob in Kharswan district in Jharkhand attacked Tabrez Ansari on Tuesday on suspicion of theft. He was beaten for hours by the mob before being handed over to the police. According to police, Ansari died on Saturday.

The police have arrested 11 men and suspended two police officers.