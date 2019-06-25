Cricket World Cup 2019

No TMC govt will be left in WB: Mukul Roy as MLA, 10 Zilla parishad members join BJP

ANI
Published Jun 25, 2019, 8:45 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2019, 8:47 am IST
This comes a day after TMC president Mamata Banerjee threatened her party's erstwhile leaders who have jumped the ship with 'consequences'.
Adding insult to Banerjee's injury, assembly lawmaker Wilson Champramary, Dakshin Dinajpur Zilla Parishad President Lipika Roy along with 10 Parishad members joined BJP in presence of BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy at party headquarters in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter/ @KailashOnline)
New Delhi: Taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP leader Mukul Roy said "yeh trailer hai, film abhi baki hai", a popular one-liner, as one more Trinamool Congress assembly lawmaker and 10 Zila Parishad members, including their chief, joined the BJP on Monday.

"Yeh trailer hai, film abhi baki hai (This is just a trailer, the film is yet to begin)," Roy said.

 

Adding insult to Banerjee's injury, assembly lawmaker Wilson Champramary, Dakshin Dinajpur Zilla Parishad President Lipika Roy along with 10 Parishad members joined BJP in presence of BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy at party headquarters in Delhi.

Former assembly lawmaker and Congress leader Viplav also joined the BJP.

Speaking at the occasion, Vijayvargiya re-iterated his claim that Trinamool Congress leaders' joining will take place in seven phases like Lok Sabha polls. "I have told you that joining will take place in seven phases. It is the extension of the first phase," he said.

Meanwhile, Mukul Roy said that the TMC leaders joining the BJP are an "extension of the first phase" which will continue till Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee collapses.

He said, "When the seven phases will complete, there will be no TMC government left in the state."

This comes a day after TMC president Mamata Banerjee threatened her party's erstwhile leaders who have jumped the ship with "consequences".

Earlier, Trinamool lawmakers Biswajit Das and lawmaker Sunil Singh along with over 24 TMC councillors joined BJP in presence of BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy last week.

Several TMC leaders have been joining the BJP after their party lost ground and the party made significant gains in the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal.

Soon after the announcement of Lok Sabha results on May 23, two TMC lawmakers including Mukul Roy's son Shubrangshu and 63 municipal councillors had joined the ruling party followed by another lawmaker Munirul Islam.

Tags: west bengal, tmc, bjp, mukul roy, mamata banerjee, mla
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


