Choksi has exhausted all his legal options, will be extradited: Antigua PM

New Delhi: The Antigua and Barbuda government will revoke the citizenship of Mehul Choksi after he has exhausted all his legal options, the island’s PM Gaston Browne said, according to the Antigua Observer newspaper.

This decision paved way for his extradition to India.

"His citizenship was processed; he got through but the reality is his citizenship will be revoked and he will be repatriated to India; so there is recourse. It's not a case that we are trying to provide any safe harbour for criminals, for those who are involved in financial crimes," the Prime Minister said.

Browne added: "We have to allow for due process. He has a matter before the court and as we said to the Indian Government, criminals have fundamental rights, too, and Choksi has a right to go to court and defend his position. But I can assure you, after he has exhausted all of his legal options, he will be extradited.”

Mehul Chokshi is wanted in India in the Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank scam.