News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Published Jun 21, 2019, 4:45 pm IST
Updated Jun 21, 2019, 4:45 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Babu vs Neta: A Kerala cadre IAS officer, known for his staunch stand against corruption, Friday said he would fight legally against the reported move of the state government to terminate him from the service.

 

Read | Kereala IAS officer, known for tough anti-corruption stand, to be sacked?

Submarines to be made in India: Under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the Defence Ministry has invited Indian firms to partner foreign players to manufacture six submarines. The project is expected to cost Rs 45,000 crore.

Read | Defence ministry invites proposals to construct submarines

BJP criticises TDP MPs, later embraces: Out of the four Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) Rajya Sabha members who defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party, two are under the scanner of Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation.

Read | 2 out of 4 TDP MPs who joined BJP are under probe by IT, ED, CBI

TRS doesn't appreciate defection of MPs; a message?: After four Telegu Desam Party's (TDP) Rajya Sabha MPs from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana merged themselves with the BJP, YSR Congress Party leader A Suresh on Thursday said that his party was against poaching of MPs and it does not encourage defection.

Read | TRS doesn't appreciate defection of TDP MPs

Trump's mixed signal on Iran:

Donald Trump approved but then scrapped strikes against Iranian targets on Thursday, The New York Times reported, after Iran shot down a US drone in what the president termed a “big mistake.”

The US was planning to hit “a handful of Iranian targets, like radar and missile batteries” Thursday evening, the newspaper said, citing senior administration officials, but the plan was suddenly aborted in its early stages.

Read | ‘Iran made a very big mistake’: Trump pulls back strikes after US drone shot down

Ruckus over Triple Talaq ban in Lok Sabha: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday moved a fresh bill on triple talaq in the Lok Sabha. The Opposition, however, had different views about it and this created a ruckus in the House.

Read | 'Triple Talaq bill for women's dignity,' says Ravi Shankar; Oppn clashes again

Village stay for Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday revived his 2006 rural outreach programme, in which he stayed at the homes of villagers. Kicking off the programme, the Chief Minister said he wanted to start two to four programmes on 'Grama Vaastavya' or the village stay tour every month.

Read | Kumaraswamy connects with rural Karnataka, begins village stay

Mega Irrigation project in Telangana: The Kaleshwaram project, touted as the world's largest multi-stage lift irrigation scheme and boon to Telangana, was inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Medigadda in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district on Friday.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Governor E S L Narasimhan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh were present on the occasion when the Medigadda barrage was opened.

Read | KCR inaugurates mega irrigation project; Jagan, Fadnavis by his side

PM Modi celebrates International Yoga Day: On the fifth edition of International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a grand event at Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi on Friday and said it is time to take yoga to villages.

Read | ‘Yoga above everything’: PM Modi at mega event in Ranchi; watch

