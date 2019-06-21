Cricket World Cup 2019

World America 21 Jun 2019 ‘Iran made a v ...
World, America

‘Iran made a very big mistake’: Trump pulls back strikes after US drone shot down

AFP
Published Jun 21, 2019, 11:36 am IST
Updated Jun 21, 2019, 11:36 am IST
The President’s mixed message left the world unsure what Washington’s next move would be.
Donald Trump approved but then scrapped strikes against Iranian targets on Thursday, The New York Times reported. (Photo: File)
 Donald Trump approved but then scrapped strikes against Iranian targets on Thursday, The New York Times reported. (Photo: File)

Washington: Donald Trump approved but then scrapped strikes against Iranian targets on Thursday, The New York Times reported, after Iran shot down a US drone in what the president termed a “big mistake.”

The US was planning to hit “a handful of Iranian targets, like radar and missile batteries” Thursday evening, the newspaper said, citing senior administration officials, but the plan was suddenly aborted in its early stages.

 

White House and Pentagon officials declined to comment, the Times said, and it was unclear whether there were plans for such strikes to go forward in the future.

Iran said earlier it had recovered parts of a US Global Hawk spy drone in its territorial waters after downing the aircraft in a missile strike, but the Pentagon says it was above international waters when it was hit.

“Iran made a very big mistake!” Trump tweeted, before later appearing to dial back tensions.

“I find it hard to believe it was intentional, if you want to know the truth,” Trump said. “I think that it could have been somebody who was loose and stupid that did it.”

The President’s mixed message left the world unsure what Washington’s next move would be.

“You will find out,” Trump said, when asked about possible retaliation.

“We don’t seek war, but will zealously defend our skies, land & waters,” said Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

...
Tags: us, iran, drone, strikes, donald trump, mistake
Location: United States, Washington


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

The event 'Yoga with the Gurus', with the theme of Yoga for Climate Action' began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video message on Yoga Day, where he spoke about how yoga has connected the entire world in the present century. (Photo: Pixabay)

UN General Assembly reverberates with 'Om' chants to mark International Yoga Day

Iran on Thursday wrote to the United Nations, alleging that the US military drone shot by the Islamic Republic over the Strait of Hormuz was in a 'full stealth mode' and engaged in a spying operation. (Representational Image)

'Engaged in spying': Iran writes to UN over US drone

Boris Johnson will face Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in a run-off to become Britain's next leader after a final ballot of MPs on Thursday, with the winner tasked with guiding the country through Brexit. (Photo: AP)

Boris Johnson to fight against Jeremy Hunt in battle for next British PM

Paramilitary police and members of the special forces escort former Air Force commander Akin Ozturk and others in a failed coup in 2016, in Ankara. (Photo: AP file)

Turkish court gives lifer to 24 for failed coup bid



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World Yoga Day 2019: TV celebs want yoga to be introduced in schools; read why

World Yoga Day 2019.
 

World Music Day 2019: TV actors talk about why they love music

World Music Day, TV actors talk about the importance of music in their lives.
 

PM Narendra Modi wishes Shikhar Dhawan speedy recovery; see tweet

During a fixture against Australia on June 9, he was hit by a Pat Cummins bouncer. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ranveer Singh gets legal notice from WWE star Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman

Ranveer Singh.
 

Turning vegan: All your doubts cleared

Vegan food is basically vegetables, fruits and lentils, which essentially cheaper than meats and dairy. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Renault Triber: 5 things you should know

Without a doubt the most interesting feature of Renault Triber are the various seating configurations it has to offer.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

UN General Assembly reverberates with 'Om' chants to mark International Yoga Day

The event 'Yoga with the Gurus', with the theme of Yoga for Climate Action' began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video message on Yoga Day, where he spoke about how yoga has connected the entire world in the present century. (Photo: Pixabay)

Yoga postures light up UN Headquarters ahead of Int'l Yoga Day

The United Nations headquarters was lit up with postures of 'Surya Namaskar' and the message of 'Yoga for Climate Action' as India's Permanent Mission to the UN kick-started its celebrations for the 5th International Day of Yoga. (Photo: Twitter)

Terrorists cannot be allowed to negotiate from 'place of advantage': India tells UN

The terrorist activities of the Taliban, the Haqqani Network, ISIS as well as al-Qaeda and its proscribed affiliates the LeT and the JeM need to end, Akbaruddin said. (Photo: Tweeter)

India warns against hasty US-Taliban peace deal

While supporting and appreciating the international efforts to end the conflict in Afghanistan, he said, ‘We see that some may be driven by a sense of an urgency with timelines which are, perhaps, not intrinsic to the needs of the Afghan people’. (Photo: ANI)

Himalayan glaciers melting doubled since 2000: Study

The study does not include the huge adjoining ranges of high-mountain Asia such as the Pamir, Hindu Kush or Tian Shan, but other studies suggest similar melting is underway there as well. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham