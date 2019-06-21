Cricket World Cup 2019

Defence ministry invites proposals to construct submarines

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 21, 2019, 2:13 pm IST
Updated Jun 21, 2019, 2:14 pm IST
The government had permitted the construction of submarines in January.
Conventional submarines bar the enemy to operate in the sea called “sea-denial”. (Photo: Representational image)
New Delhi: Under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the Defence Ministry has invited Indian firms to partner foreign players to manufacture six submarines. The project is expected to cost Rs 45,000 crore, Hindustan Times reported.

The government had permitted the construction of submarines in January. Ministry, on Thursday, issued the Expression of Interest (EOI)—a process to shortlist Indian companies as strategic partners— to construct six conventional submarines.

 

Conventional submarines bar the enemy to operate in the sea called “sea-denial”. While India’s submarine prowess is weak with very few submarines at disposal, China has 60 conventional and nuclear submarines.

Admiral Subhedar committee, which was appointed by the government to identify shipyards that could manufacture submarines, came up with technical and financial specifications required for the shipyards to be able to construct submarines.

The bids of Indian shipyard and foreign manufacturers will be assessed and shortlisted. The submarines will be manufactured at Indian shipyards.

...
