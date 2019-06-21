'Triple Talaq bill for women's dignity,' says Ravi Shankar; Oppn clashes again

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday moved the Triple Talaq in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday moved a fresh bill on triple talaq in the Lok Sabha.

After introducing the Triple Talaq Bill 2019 in Lok Sabha, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Rights of Muslim women will be protected. People have chosen us to make laws. Hence, this law will give justice to the victims of triple talaq."

The Opposition, however, had different views about it and this created a ruckus in the House.

"This issue is not related to religion or prayer or class but of justice for women and for women’s dignity," said Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Soon after the minister tabled the bill, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor stood up to speak on the issue and listed the reasons for his opposition to the bill. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also opposed the bill.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) bill which made the practice of instant triple talaq (talaq-e-biddat) a penal offence, was opposed on grounds that jail term for the husband for divorcing his wife is legally untenable.

Congress MP Sushmita Dev from Silchar alleged that Prime Minister Modi had created an atmosphere where Muslim women were being pitted against Muslim men through the triple talaq law. The Opposition leader also said the party would scrap the new triple talaq law if it was voted to power.

The Modi-led government introduced a fresh bill after banning triple talaq lapsed with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha last month. The bill was also not passed by the Rajya Sabha.

Under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2019, divorcing through instant triple talaq is illegal, void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband.