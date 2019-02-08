search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress will scrap Triple Talaq Bill: Sushmita Dev

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 8, 2019, 12:25 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2019, 12:25 am IST
Sushmita Dev declared on Thursday that the party would scrap the new triple talaq law if it was voted to power.
Sushmita Dev
 Sushmita Dev

New Delhi: Bringing back memories of the mid-1980s Shah Bano case, when the Rajiv Gandhi government was accused of failing Muslim women, Congress women’s wing chief Sushmita Dev declared on Thursday that the party would scrap the new triple talaq law if it was voted to power.

“A lot of people told us that women will be empowered if the Triple Talaq Bill is passed. But we opposed that law because it is a weapon Narendra Modiji has prepared to put Muslim men in jail and make them stand in police stations,” Ms Dev said.

 

Addressing the Congress’ minority wing convention here, the Congress MP from Silchar alleged that Prime Minister Modi had created an atmosphere where Muslim women were being pitted against Muslim men through the triple talaq law.

Claiming that Muslim women from all parts of the country had written “crores of letters, carrying out signature campaigns and rebelling against” the law, she said:
“The Congress Party stood up and opposed it in Parliament. I promise you that the Congress government will come in 2019 and we will scrap this law. But it is also certain that whatever law is brought for women’s empowerment, by whichever government, the Congress will support it.”

Attacking the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi for its appeasement politics, the BJP on Thursday accused it of having no regard for the Supreme Court, and also hit out at Mr Gandhi for using “inappropriate words” against Mr Modi, saying it showed the Congress president’s “mentality and nervousness”.

...
Tags: sushmita dev, rajiv gandhi government, triple talaq bill, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

V. V. Rajesh

Furore over V V Rajesh re-entry talk

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Jagan Mohan Reddy pins hopes on neutral influencers

The larvae bringing the disease, manifesting as swelling eye region, reaches the human body through mosquitoes from dogs.

Kerala: Dirofilariasis on rise, says doctor

Narendra Modi

Thank Modi for quota, says BJP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Oscars Library request 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' for their screenplay

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Poster
 

For a cause: Mumbai man wants to sue his parents for giving birth without his consent

In a widely seen and shared video, posted on the YouTube channel ‘Nihil Anand’, Samuel explains his stance. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
 

Please keep your seatbelts on

One of the first brands to interact with customers through this meme was Google India. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mahindra XUV300 vs Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Honda WR-V: Spec comparison

The soon to be launched Mahindra XUV300 is the widest in this comparison, while being the exact same length as the Maruti Vitara Brezza.
 

Shocking! Popular apps found secretly recording iPhone screens

Session replay technology is abusing the iOS platform which can put the user data into a vulnerable spot.
 

iPhone, iPad users — no turning back from iOS 12.1.3

Apple seems to limit the spread of older firmware on its iOS devices in an attempt to keep iPhone and iPad users secure.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Congress misused Article 356: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Ready for healthy competition in 2019 polls, says PM Modi in Lok Sabha

While addressing the Lok Sabha, Modi said that his govt is known for honesty and it is a government for the poor. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Initiate disciplinary action against cops at Mamata Banerjee's protest: MHA

Banerjee called it off on Tuesday evening, after the Supreme Court forbade the CBI from taking action against Kumar. (Photo: PTI | File)

'You violated order’: SC summons CBI’s Nageswara Rao for shifting officer

The top court said the transfer has taken place despite its 'embargo’ and asked Rao, other officers to be present on February 12 and directed the agency to identify officers who were involved in the transfer of Sharma. (Photo: File)

'I challenge PM for Rafale debate, but he will run like a coward': Rahul

The Congress president also accused the government of eroding the authority of key institutions. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham