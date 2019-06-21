Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 21 Jun 2019 Kumaraswamy connects ...
Nation, Politics

Kumaraswamy connects with rural Karnataka, begins village stay

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Jun 21, 2019, 2:16 pm IST
Updated Jun 21, 2019, 2:17 pm IST
Kicking off the programme, the Chief Minister said he wanted to start two to four programmes on village stay tour every month.
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday revived his 2006 rural outreach programme, in which he stayed at the homes of villagers. (Photo: File)
 Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday revived his 2006 rural outreach programme, in which he stayed at the homes of villagers. (Photo: File)

Yadgir: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday revived his 2006 rural outreach programme, in which he stayed at the homes of villagers.

Kicking off the programme, the Chief Minister said he wanted to start two to four programmes on 'Grama Vaastavya' or the village stay tour every month.

 

"It (village stay tour) will start from today onwards. I wanted to do a minimum two to four 'Grama Vaastavya' (village stay programme) every month," he told ANI here.

In an interaction with reporters in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy said, "My village visit is one popular programme in this state. When I was the chief minister in 2006, there was a demand from all over the state to visit those villages. This time, whatever lapses are there during village stay in previous years, we are going to correct it. This programme is going to help in the surrounding area, not only that village. This is a new kind of village stay. I am going to meet all the people who want to share their problems with me from morning 10 am to evening 6 pm. I will get information from the common man and give direction to our officers.”

Under the village stay programme, Kumaraswamy will stay in a hamlet overnight where he will interact with its people on the issues they face regularly.

On Thursday evening, Kumaraswamy had boarded a train from Bengaluru to Kalaburagi for his rural outreach initiative.

Meanwhile, the JD(S) today in a tweet hit out at criticism of its leader's initiative by the BJP.

"CM's #GramaVastavya has helped a lot of villages. Unlike @BSYBJP, @hd_kumaraswamy prefers to eat homemade food and not parcelled food from hotel & CM is travelling in a train! Btw, Charity begins at home. How many countries did @narendramodi visit in the last 5 yrs?" JD(S) said in a tweet.

It was responding to BJP Karnataka's tweet, which said: "The amount of money spent on HD Kumaraswamy’s village trip that includes his luxury food, stay, travel, cultural programs and advertisements could have been spent for the development of that village. Huge amount of Tax payers money is spent on image make over of Kumaraswamy."

Lashing out at the Karnataka CM, a BJP leader called it an act of running away from the political pressures in Benguluru to enjoy some peace.

The JD(S) leader had during his first stint as Chief Minister of the state in 2006 had stayed in the homes of villagers.

...
Tags: kumaraswamy, karnataka, congress, jd(s), village, stay
Location: India, Karnataka, Yadgir


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Without detailing any specific reason behind the name, sources said monkeys have always held a special place in India's war culture as seen in the epic Ramayana. (Photo: File)

'Operation Bandar': IAF's code name for Balakot airstrike at JeM terrorist camp

Edappadi K Palaniswami appealed to the people to use water judiciously in view of the shortage situation. (Photo: File)

Palaniswami welcomes Kerala's water offer, says daily supply will help Chennai

E S L Narasimhan, Devendra Fadnavis and Jagan Mohan Reddy were present at the inaugural ceremony. (Photo: Twitter/ screengrab)

KCR inaugurates mega irrigation project; Jagan, Fadnavis by his side

Darvesh Yadav was shot dead by a person identified as advocate Manish who fired at her during a ceremony held to welcome her at the Agra court premises, police said at that time. (Photo: Twitter)

SC to hear plea seeking CBI inquiry into Darvesh Yadav's killing on June 25



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Horns growing out of people’s skulls due to mobile usage

The researchers have noticed horn-like abnormalities protruding out of younger adults skulls. (Photo: Scientific Report)
 

International Yoga Day: Bipasha, Malaika, Sushant and others do yoga asanas; see pics

Bollywood on International Yoga Day 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Modi and mutts on mats for International Yoga Day

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice originating in India. (Photo: ANI twitter)
 

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to spend time with Rishi Kapoor and family in New York

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Notre Dame reconstruction on track despite delays in donation

Workers are creating a wooden walkway to gain access to the 250 tons of burnt-out scaffolding that had been installed for the ill-fated restoration of the spire. (Photo: AP)
 

Yoga Day 2019: TV celebs want yoga to be introduced in schools; read why

World Yoga Day 2019.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

My party supports what Quran says: SP's Azam Khan on Triple Talaq Bill

'On marriage, on divorce, for everything, the Quran has clear instructions and we follow it', SP leader added. (Photo: PTI)

JD(S) chief Deve Gowda doesn't rule out midterm polls in Karnataka

He claimed that he did not want his son HD Kumaraswamy to become the Chief Minister of the state. (Photo: PTI)

16 arrested, situation tense a day after clashes in West Bengal's Bhatpara

Two people were killed and 11 others injured on Thursday after clashes broke out between two groups suspected to be affiliated to the TMC and the BJP. (Photo: ANI)

Kejriwal meets PM Modi in Parliament; Ayushman Bharat, water harvesting on agenda

Kejriwal also invited Prime Minister Modi to visit Mohalla clinics and government schools in Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

'Triple Talaq bill for women's dignity,' says Ravi Shankar; Oppn clashes again

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday moved the Triple Talaq in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham