Nation Politics 21 Jun 2019 KCR inaugurates mega ...
KCR inaugurates mega irrigation project; Jagan, Fadnavis by his side

PTI/ANI
Published Jun 21, 2019, 2:43 pm IST
Updated Jun 21, 2019, 3:15 pm IST
Project built on Godavari river originates in Maharashtra, flows through Telangana and merges with the sea in Andhra.
E S L Narasimhan, Devendra Fadnavis and Jagan Mohan Reddy were present at the inaugural ceremony. (Photo: Twitter/ screengrab)
Hyderabad: The Kaleshwaram project, touted as the world's largest multi-stage lift irrigation scheme and boon to Telangana, was inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Medigadda in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district on Friday.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Governor E S L Narasimhan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh were present on the occasion when the Medigadda barrage was opened.

 

"Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project is a gift from the people of Maharashtra to the people of Telangana. Telangana completed this project at a record speed. This project will change the face of Telangana," Fadnavis said at the inaugural.

The estimated Rs 80,000 crore project was built on Godavari river, which originates in Maharashtra, flows through Telangana before merging with the sea in Andhra Pradesh. Rao and his wife participated in 'Jala Sankalpa Mahotsava Yagam' at the Medigadda barrage earlier.

Medigadda Barrage is the starting point of the irrigation project which envisages construction of three barrages between Yellampally and Medigadda.

The Telangana Chief Minister along with his wife also participated in the yagna being performed at Medigadda barrage.

The scheme would provide irrigation facility to 45 lakh acres for two crops, according to the state government, which said that it would also provide water to the ambitious Mission Bhagiratha drinking water supply project.

The project would also help in supplying drinking water to one crore population in Greater Hyderabad on a daily basis, as also 16 TMC of water to thousands of industries in the state, it said.

...
Tags: telangana, kcr, devendra fadnavis, jagan mohan reddy, irrigation project, inauguration
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


