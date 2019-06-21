Cricket World Cup 2019

TRS doesn't appreciate defection of TDP MPs

ANI
Published Jun 21, 2019, 12:16 pm IST
Updated Jun 21, 2019, 12:16 pm IST
Three TDP MPs accompanied by BJP Working President J P Nadda and Leader of the House in RS T C Gehlot met RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: File)
Amaravati: After four Telegu Desam Party's (TDP) Rajya Sabha MPs from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana merged themselves with the BJP, YSR Congress Party leader A Suresh on Thursday said that his party was against poaching of MPs and it does not encourage defection.

Speaking to ANI, Suresh said: "We are against the poaching of MPs. We do not encourage defection. Any leader who wants to join our party must first resign from their party."

 

Criticising TDP, Suresh said: "TDP is a sinking ship. They have lost the credibility of the people of Andhra Pradesh. They failed to fulfill the promises like the old age pension, which was an election gimmick. There is no commitment to people."

"The difference between the YSRCP and the TDP is that the people have faith in Jaganmohan Reddy. They have come to the conclusion that there is a leader, who can be trusted...They have voted for Jagan because they know he will fulfill the promises. There is no scope for the TDP to revive in Andhra Pradesh."

Earlier today, accompanied by BJP Working President J P Nadda and Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha Thawar Chand Gehlot, three MPs -- Y S Chowdary, C M Ramesh and T G Venkatesh -- met Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and submitted a resolution purportedly passed by the Legislature Party of Telugu Desam in the upper House where the merger decision was taken.

...
